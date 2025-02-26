CSU softball splits opening day doubleheader

Colorado State softball took a loss along with a win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Friday.

The Rams faced the Islanders for their home opener of the 2025 softball season. The Rams have been on the road for three weeks and are just coming home after losing 10-2 to No. 1 Texas.

“I think it’s been some good tournaments and some good growth for us, but I definitely feel a lot of good energy,” coach Jen Fisher said. “When you’re traveling on Thursdays, a lot of times your practice is really shortened, and then you have a travel squad so you don’t quite have everybody. So, this was a really great feeling to have everybody together and be at home.”

The Rams had some tough moments scoring and getting hits at times, but one Ram made batting look like cakewalk. Kaylynn English went 4-for-4 in her at-bats reaching the bag on every appearance she had. English finished the day with four hits, two RBI’s, two stolen bases, two walks and a run to top it all off.

“I was just trying to keep it simple — hit strikes, put the barrel on the ball,” English said. “I feel like when I try and do too much, I overthink and then I’m not as productive as I could be. I knew my last step back. I had to come through. So, I just tell myself, ‘Look for a good pitch and drive it.’”

CSU lost a close game one 1-0. Reagan Wick kept Corpus Christi off the board through six innings. However, the Islanders were able to get one run in past the Rams to take the lead in the seventh inning.

The Rams had a golden opportunity to put a runner in scoring position in the sixth but were robbed by the Islander’s Isabella Hune in right field when she made a leaping catch on a deep ball from Brooke Bohlender. The Rams got two runners on base but left them high and dry when a Morgan Crosby foul ball was caught for the third out.

CSU got five runners on base, but couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities, and came up short. The Rams had one more hit than the Islanders — who only had four hits in game one.

Wick played a great game despite the loss, only allowing one run, four hits and two walks. She had five strikeouts with a 2.96 ERA over the seven innings she battled on the mound against the Islanders.

The Rams stayed in the fight to the very end, though. English got on base with a single in a clutch point of the game. However, the next two batters came up short by not getting a hit to potentially put the runner in scoring position to tie the game up.

Giselle Bentley started game two pitching for the Rams but immediately got herself into a jam by loading the bases. However, she got herself unstuck and escaped without giving up a single run.

“I just knew I had to lock in, and I think it’s unacceptable to give up free bases and especially walks,” Bentley said. “I can’t walk in a run, so I wanted to get, so I did.”

Bentley had a good day with three strikeouts, three walks, ten force outs, eight ground outs and zero runs. She played all seven innings and faced 27 batters.

The Rams found their groove in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to help them win the game 4-0. CSU showed up for its second game of the day and got the job done.

