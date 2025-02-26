Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU softball splits opening day doubleheader

Alex Graser, Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Collegian | Avery Coates
Morgan Crosby (3) pitches the ball during Colorado State University’s doubleheader against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Feb. 28. The Islanders won the first game 1-0.

Colorado State softball took a loss along with a win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Friday.

The Rams faced the Islanders for their home opener of the 2025 softball season. The Rams have been on the road for three weeks and are just coming home after losing 10-2 to No. 1 Texas. 

“I think it’s been some good tournaments and some good growth for us, but I definitely feel a lot of good energy,” coach Jen Fisher said. “When you’re traveling on Thursdays, a lot of times your practice is really shortened, and then you have a travel squad so you don’t quite have everybody. So, this was a really great feeling to have everybody together and be at home.” 

The Rams had some tough moments scoring and getting hits at times, but one Ram made batting look like cakewalk. Kaylynn English went 4-for-4 in her at-bats reaching the bag on every appearance she had.  English finished the day with four hits, two RBI’s, two stolen bases, two walks and a run to top it all off.  

“I was just trying to keep it simple — hit strikes, put the barrel on the ball,” English said. “I feel like when I try and do too much, I overthink and then I’m not as productive as I could be. I knew my last step back. I had to come through. So, I just tell myself, ‘Look for a good pitch and drive it.’” 

CSU lost a close game one 1-0. Reagan Wick kept Corpus Christi off the board through six innings. However, the Islanders were able to get one run in past the Rams to take the lead in the seventh inning.  

The Rams had a golden opportunity to put a runner in scoring position in the sixth but were robbed by the Islander’s Isabella Hune in right field when she made a leaping catch on a deep ball from Brooke Bohlender. The Rams got two runners on base but left them high and dry when a Morgan Crosby foul ball was caught for the third out. 

CSU got five runners on base, but couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities, and came up short. The Rams had one more hit than the Islanders — who only had four hits in game one.  

Wick played a great game despite the loss, only allowing one run, four hits and two walks. She had five strikeouts with a 2.96 ERA over the seven innings she battled on the mound against the Islanders.  

The Rams stayed in the fight to the very end, though. English got on base with a single in a clutch point of the game. However, the next two batters came up short by not getting a hit to potentially put the runner in scoring position to tie the game up.  

Giselle Bentley started game two pitching for the Rams but immediately got herself into a jam by loading the bases. However, she got herself unstuck and escaped without giving up a single run.  

“I just knew I had to lock in, and I think it’s unacceptable to give up free bases and especially walks,” Bentley said. “I can’t walk in a run, so I wanted to get, so I did.”  

Bentley had a good day with three strikeouts, three walks, ten force outs, eight ground outs and zero runs. She played all seven innings and faced 27 batters.  

The Rams found their groove in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to help them win the game 4-0. CSU showed up for its second game of the day and got the job done.  

Reach Alex Graser at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter at @AlexGraser5354. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Several old newspapers from The Collegian archives scattered on a conference room table Dec. 2, 2024.
LFTE: For this Student Press Freedom Day, we must defend freedom of press
Colorado State University Professor Mary Van Buren, representing the anthropology and geography department, asks CSU administration questions during a Faculty Council meeting in the Physiology Building Feb. 25. "I don't think my question was answered, despite Dr. Orsi's follow up," Van Buren said. "Faculty, staff and students should be included in the decision-making process from the start, not as an afterthought. The failure to include the chair of Faculty Council in the IMT chart and the lack of awareness of Dr. Chermack's work with the Scenario Planning Institute at CSU reflects our lack of inclusion in the process."
CSU faculty express frustration with admin following uncertainty generated by federal directives
Image of desk crossed out by circle-backslash symbol
Weishaar: Combination desks are inconvenient, uncomfortable
More in NCAA
Guard Kyan Evans shoots and scores a 3-pointer during the Colorado State University men's basketball game against the University of Nevada, Reno Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71.
Increased shooting confidence opens up CSU men’s basketball offense
A swimmer comes up while swimming breaststroke.
CSU swim and dive perseveres at Mountain West Tournament, completes season
Courtesy of NCAA
CSU track and field strives for 2nd consecutive MW championship
More in Softball
Image of softball team lined up on third base line for the national anthem.
CSU softball strives to prove itself in upcoming season
A softball player in a white, gold and green uniform shouts while standing to the left of a base on a softball field. A player in a black and blue uniform runs for the base, and two men focus on the game from the background.
CSU softball suffers heartbreaking loss on senior night against Boise State
A softball player steps forward, about to hit the ball with their bat. The umpire crouches behind the batter, ready to catch the ball.
CSU loses in wild second game to Boise State