Abby Edwards guides CSU softball with leadership, breakout senior season

Athletes simply do whatever it takes.

A catcher, clutch hitter, academic weapon and leader on and off the field, Abby Edwards is a story of what being a college athlete truly means.

Edwards began her career at a young age. Fueled by her brother’s love of the game, she began attending camps in Fort Collins; however, growing up in Colorado, she had a vision of moving out of state.

When it came time for her to make her college softball debut, she landed at Boise State.

“​​Boise (State) was a really good equivalent that wasn’t in state, with a good coach I wanted to play for,” Edwards said.

Edwards said that coach retired in the period between her decision and the start of play. She redshirted her first year, leading her to the transfer portal and eventually back to Colorado.

“Coach Fisher called me, and there wasn’t really a question after that of where I’d go,” Edwards said. “I think it was just kind of a sign to come home.”

Edwards came back to Colorado to develop her confidence, leadership and identity. When she joined Colorado State softball, she was a small fish in a big pond, learning leadership from seniors and fifth-year players.

The moment to shine at CSU came during a spring matchup her first year on the team, when she earned the starting catcher role and took off from there.

“Abby’s just a good ball player,” head coach Jen Fisher said. “I mean, you take a high IQ ball player and a gritty ball player that’s been a catcher all her life.”

Edwards’ career has evolved throughout her time at CSU.

She appeared in 12 games her first year, both pinch hitting and catching with a .200 batting average and slugging percentage and a .273 on-base percentage.

Fast forward to 2026, and Edwards has appeared in 34 games so far, tallying 21 hits and 16 RBIs with a .417 on-base percentage as well as a season-high five plate appearances, three RBIs and two doubles earlier this year against New Mexico.

“She’s been ultra tough out (there) and is not afraid to wear pitches,” Fisher said. “She’s leading the team in that, so her on-base percentage is ultra-high.”

Her skills increased along with her leadership, and now the experienced catcher finds herself among one of three seniors leading a young team.

Bradie Poteet-Herrera said she is following this leadership as a first-year playing third base and catcher, and Edwards has the experience to help Poteet-Herrera develop necessary skills.

“Some of her approaches when we’re hitting and just her confidence in her swing and her trust in her abilities — I’ve kind of tried to mirror some of that since being here,” Poteet-Herrera said.

Edwards is also active off the field, as she a student leader for Rams United, a partnership between Athletes in Action and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which is a community designed for collegiate athletes to come together outside of their sports.

As a multi-position athlete and leader on the team, Edwards is training future Rams by showing poise and confidence in her game.

“Even if it’s only for a year, even having that much time and being out here and being able to play with her every day is just such a blessing,” Poteet-Herrera said.

Due to her status as a senior, Edwards has the option between staying one more year or moving on, but for her, it’s never been about the stats or plays — it’s been about the community and memories.

“I really just want to enjoy it a lot more and just kind of take it in and be able to say, like, ‘I really enjoyed my career,’” Edwards said.

The Rams have two more weekends of regular season play, with their sights set on the championship and their captain leading the way.

Edwards and the Rams will play their last home games of the regular season against Grand Canyon University on April 30 and May 1-2.

Reach Audrey Neale at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

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