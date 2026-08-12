Lagoon Concert Series celebrates 29th year of free summer entertainment

Programming at Colorado State University doesn’t stop when the academic year is over. Every summer, students, faculty and Fort Collins residents have the opportunity to attend a number of events to continue to connect with one another and the broader Fort Collins community.

Every Wednesday night from June 10 through July 22, the often-unused lawn near The Lagoon came alive with the Lagoon Concert Series, where attendees could enjoy free live music, interactive booths and food trucks. The lineup features genres such as country, bluegrass, pop, rock, soul and more, offering something for nearly every fan in the Northern Colorado music scene.

The Lagoon Concert Series was originally launched as an annual event in 1997 following the campus flood that caused over $140 million in damage across campus. Kyle Henley, vice president for marketing and communications within CSU’s Office of the President, said that the concert series was created as a way to foster community after the disaster.

“There were a lot of things that came out of that flood but a lot of them were about community-building and bringing people together,” Henley said. “The lagoon concert series was one of those things.”

Since then, the concert series has remained free and averages 3,000 to 3,500 attendees per show. The series was even recognized as Northern Colorado’s best outdoor concert in the 2025 Readers’ Choice Best of NOCO Awards by NOCO Style magazine.

Henley said CSU partners with organizations such as the Bohemian Foundation, the City of Fort Collins, iHeartMedia, New Belgium Brewing Company and more to keep the series alive and free.

“We’re able to do it because of our partnerships,” Henley said. “I think we’ve got 30 different partners that help support it, including the Bohemian Foundation and the City of Fort Collins. There’s just a ton of different folks that really come in to help make this happen.”

The concert series also serves as an opportunity for local Northern Colorado bands and other performers to showcase their music and reach new audiences. That Eighties Band — an ’80s music tribute band that CBS named one of the top cover bands in Colorado — is a regular performer at the Lagoon Concerts.

In an email statement to The Collegian, lead vocalist Travis LeRoy said his lifelong appreciation for ’80s music inspired the band to focus its covers on that musical era, shaping its identity and helping build a relationship with audiences who share the same passion.

“I grew up with ’80s music, and it’s always been the era that resonates most with me,” LeRoy’s statement reads. “Playing the songs I genuinely love made the whole project feel authentic from the start. Over time, that focus has really defined who we are as a band. It’s given us a clear identity, a consistent sound and a connection with audiences who share that same love for the decade.”

LeRoy said the band looks forward to returning to Fort Collins every summer, referencing the enthusiastic crowds and atmosphere as reasons that they keep coming back.

“We always love playing in Fort Collins, and the Lagoon Concerts are truly one of Colorado’s best summer series,” LeRoy’s statement reads. “Every time we’re there, the crowd, the energy and the whole atmosphere make it so fun for us.”

The concert series also attracts loyal attendees, with many returning each summer. Fort Collins residents Charlie Hilts and Karen Solomon said they have attended every concert this summer, with plans to keep coming to enjoy the live music and community atmosphere.

“(They’re) all upper-level musicians I would say,” Hilts said. “The crowd is wonderful. They’re all friendly and (they) dance and everything.”

Solomon said one of the best things about the concert series is that everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether they hold a connection to CSU or not.

“Most of the people we see are from the city (and) I don’t even know if they’re related to CSU or not,” Solomon said. “Everyone in town shows up.”

While the concert series mostly attracts crowds from the larger Fort Collins area, CSU students on summer break also have the opportunity to enjoy live music and experience the city’s vibrant summer opportunities on their own campus. Jazmine Resendiz, a CSU student in attendance, said that she had already ran into multiple people she knew before the concert even began.

“We walked around for a bit, and I saw a few people that I know, even from work, so I thought that was really fun,” Resendiz said. “That is something that I feel like Fort Collins has a lot to offer but also this school specifically.”

Reach Claire VanDeventer at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.