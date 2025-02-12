CSU men’s hockey seniors reflect as season draws to close

From pregame routines to their specialties on ice, the unique components of each Colorado State men’s hockey player come together as they attack their last few matches of the year.

This year’s graduating class changed the team for the better, leading them to memorable victories with the help of senior players Alex Latkovski, Cameron Cromwell, Justin Rudrow and Kyle Greene.

Although Greene graduated in the fall, his teammates have continued to praise his dedication and spirit for the game.

“He always brought the best work ethic I’ve ever seen out of anyone and always (has) an amazing attitude,” Rudrow said. “His attitude toward the guys being on the ice, you just can’t replicate it.”

Following Greene, the three other seniors are set to graduate soon. With four games left in the season — and their collegiate careers coming to an end — it becomes easier to reflect on how their skills on and off the ice have evolved throughout their time at CSU.

“I’m a pretty superstitious guy. I like following the exact same schedule every game. I just like to take my time, and I have a few rituals, like how I tape my stick, stretching before games and how I get dressed.” –Cameron Cromwell, defensemen

The Rams’ star player, Latkovski, will leave big shoes to fill along with a lasting impact after reaching 100 career points late November. His skill and composure on the ice have made him a formidable opponent throughout his college career despite a rough start to hockey.

Going from boarding school to a junior league in Canada during the beginning of COVID-19, Latkovski struggled to adjust to the stress until he came to CSU and flourished.

Over time, his confidence grew as he stepped into a leadership role, learning how to enjoy the sport while finding ways to destress before a game.

“My freshman year, I was kind of scared of being young and making a mistake,” Latkovski said. “If I’m playing a bad game, I just need to remember I’ve done this before.”

While not certain, Latkovski’s future following graduation shows promise for coaching, whether that be for CSU or simply giving advice to his teammates.

Reflecting on his time with the team, a consistent theme is his appreciation for his teammates and what he has accomplished through the years.

“But really, what matters most is that I get to be with my friends and teammates,” Latkovski said.

As his confidence and experience grew, so did his approach to the game. For Latkovski, success is about both skill and preparation, which is evidenced through his pregame rituals that keep him at the top of his game.

By reminding himself that losing isn’t the end of the world, meditating and thinking of loved ones, Latkovski’s better able to focus on the game in front of him.

“I’ll try to not think about the game before, and instead, the more I joke around with my friends, the less nervous I am,” Latkovski said. “Then during the national anthem, I’ll close my eyes and breathe and think about my grandparents.”

While Latkovski has made his mark as a player and figurehead of the team, he isn’t the only senior leaving an impact. Cromwell and Rudrow have brought their skills and strengths to the team, helping shape CSU hockey on and off the ice.

Cromwell has been a strong presence on the team, as his veteran status in the sport allowed him to take on a leadership role as vice president and provide advice to younger players.

Playing in nearly every game, Cromwell’s position as a defenseman has allowed him to consistently support his team, even making him their top defensive player with one goal and seven assists this season.

Coming from Sartell, Minnesota, hockey is ingrained in his DNA.

“From when I was like 2 or 3 years old, they were putting skates on me,” Cromwell said.

His knowledge of the game has evolved over time, but there’s one piece of advice he drives home: Enjoy your time.

Part of what makes Cromwell such a strong player is his ability to stay level-headed and composed before games in preparation for his demanding position as a defenseman.

“I’m a pretty superstitious guy,” Cromwell said. “I like following the exact same schedule every game. I just like to take my time, and I have a few rituals, like how I tape my stick, stretching before games and how I get dressed.”

His dedicated routine provides Cromwell stability and reassurance when the rest of the team and offensive players are under high pressure.

Similarly, Rudrow’s positive attitude toward the game reassures younger players and contributes to his mentor role on the team, especially as his younger brother, Josh Rudrow, is on the team as well.

With four goals and four assists on the season, Justin Rudrow’s impact is clear, especially after being with the team all four years of college.

“Everything works out for a reason — just keep working hard,” Justin Rudrow said. “It can get frustrating at times, just make sure you’re having fun.”

Justin Rudrow hopes to carry on his passion for the game and continue being there for his teammates after graduation by helping out during practices and potentially coaching.

As the team enters its final stretch of the season, the graduating class will be missed after all their contributions to the team, both via statistics and bonds.

CSU’s final home game of the season will kick off at 7:15 p.m., Feb. 21, at Edora Pool Ice Center against Colorado.

Reach Sophia Schaller at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophschaller.