2025 CSU football transfer portal tracker

With the transfer portal now open in college football, new names will find new places. Here is a comprehensive list that will be updated as players transfer in and out of the Colorado State football program.
Transferring out
Caleb Goodie: The 6-foot-1 sophomore wide receiver from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana committed to the Rams as a three-star prospect back in 2022. He saw sparing action his first season before having a breakout campaign this year. Following the injury to Tory Horton, Goodie emerged as the No. 1 option for coach Jay Norvell and his offense. Goodie amassed 436 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. The speedy receiver looks to have a bright future, and his transfer could end up being a big loss for the Rams.
Ad
Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.