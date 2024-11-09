The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
2025 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 1, 2024
Collegian | Lucy Morantz
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell yells to players during practice April 4, 2023. Norvell is the 24th head football coach at CSU and previously led the University of Nevada Wolf Pack from 2017-2021. The 2023 season will be Norvell’s second leading the Rams.

With the transfer portal now open in college football, new names will find new places. Here is a comprehensive list that will be updated as players transfer in and out of the Colorado State football program.

Transferring out

Caleb Goodie: The 6-foot-1 sophomore wide receiver from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana committed to the Rams as a three-star prospect back in 2022. He saw sparing action his first season before having a breakout campaign this year. Following the injury to Tory Horton, Goodie emerged as the No. 1 option for coach Jay Norvell and his offense. Goodie amassed 436 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. The speedy receiver looks to have a bright future, and his transfer could end up being a big loss for the Rams.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
