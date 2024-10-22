CSU football achieves bowl eligibility with win over Nevada

RENO, Nev. – To believe a thing is possible is to make it so.

That’s been Colorado State football’s mentality this season, and it’s why the Rams are heading to a bowl game for the first time since 2017. Securing postseason eligibility with a 38-21 win over Nevada on Saturday, CSU extended its winning streak to four games and moved back into a tie for first place in the Mountain West.

This season has been marked by transformation and resilience, with the Rams finding success in a new run-heavy offensive scheme that starkly contrasts to last year’s.

The Rams’ ability to adapt was evident in their performance against Nevada, especially in the absence of senior safety Jack Howell, who was sidelined due to injury. Ayden Hector stepped into the spotlight and delivered a phenomenal performance with nine total tackles and a forced fumble. His forced fumble in the second half was a turning point, halting Nevada’s first drive in the third quarter and allowing the Rams to maintain momentum.

On the offensive side, Jordan Noyes proved to be an invaluable asset, connecting on three field goals, including a career best 60-yarder that not only showcased his powerful leg but also underscored CSU’s growing confidence in their kicking game. Noyes’s long-range boot currently stands as the second-longest field goal in Mountain West history, solidifying his place in the record books.

Dane Olson, who has emerged as a key playmaker in recent weeks, made the most of his one touch and continued to contribute with a 45-yard reception on the Rams’ first scoring drive. Caleb Goodie also made an impact in the low-volume passing game. He was the leading receiver with two catches for 66 yards, but his 55-yard catch in the first quarter set up the second rushing touchdown of the game.

The transition to a run-heavy offensive system has paid dividends for CSU, as it racked up 170 rushing yards on Saturday, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Rams managed three offensive touchdowns on the day, with Avery Morrow accounting for two and Justin Marshall contributing one of his own. The two-headed backfield from those running backs also saw a brief appearance from first-year Jalen Dupree, who had a 24-yard highlight run as well.

Despite this success, the game wasn’t without its challenges. CSU only totaled 327 yards compared to Nevada’s 441, a result of leading for most of the game. The Rams faced some miscues of their own, including two potential missed touchdown opportunities that could have put the game out of reach earlier. A flea-flicker play that appeared to be a touchdown for Vince Brown II was nullified by a holding penalty, a reminder of the discipline needed to sustain drives and capitalize on scoring chances. Additionally, Jordan Ross dropped a pass on a play-action attempt that would have resulted in another potential score.

Yet, these moments also highlighted a shift in strategy; the use of play-action passes on first down indicates that CSU is beginning to find a balance between its run and pass game, making them less predictable and more dangerous on offense.

Fortunately for the Rams, other moments of capitalization manifested instead. This includes a stunning play where a mishandled kick return by Nevada led to a fumble in the end zone, allowing CSU to pounce on the ball for a crucial touchdown. Such opportunistic plays can be the difference between winning and losing, especially in tightly contested matchups.

As CSU looks forward to the remainder of the regular season, the belief in its system is apparent. The Rams current momentum positions them favorably for the upcoming games, with a schedule that widely appears manageable. With the potential for a postseason berth now a reality, the Rams are driven not just by the desire to succeed but also by the knowledge that they have the depth and talent to compete at a high level.

As they continue to build on this foundation, the belief that anything is possible resonates throughout the program.

