CSU football suffers defeat against OSU in double overtime thriller

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
October 5, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University defensive back Isaiah Essissima questions a call from the referee during the Rocky Mountain Showdown football game Sept. 14. CSU lost to the University of Colorado Boulder 28-9.

Colorado State football showed it can be a competitor.

The Rams came up just 11-yards short on their last double-overtime play in Corvallis, Oregon. Oregon State scored a one-play touchdown and 2-point conversion to bring the score to 39-31 in its favor just a drive earlier. Despite a tough matchup and loss, CSU came away from the thrilling matchup with a plethora of positives against its future Pac-12 opponent.

OSU started the day as the overwhelming betting favorite, but the Rams adjusted their game plan well, and displayed fierce resolve. CSU’s offense finally matched the quality of play from their offensive line and looked improved in almost every facet. 

Early in the fourth quarter, CSU put together a 14-play, 75-yard drive resulting in a touchdown — one of the most complete possessions of the season. The Rams fell less than three minutes behind in total offensive time of possession to the current No. 1 in that category. Not bad at all.

Clock management starts with defensive stands, and ends with solid rushing. The offensive line consistently generated openings on the ground throughout the game. Running back Avery Morrow’s statline of 140 rushing yards, one touchdown and 5.6 yards per carry only solidified that fact. The running room was ample.

Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi did his part and supplemented the now-typical rushing attack with a 162.3 passer rating. The Rams’ signal caller missed a few wide-open throws that could’ve resulted in big plays, but overall played on-tempo and more synced with his receivers.

In particular, Fowler Nicolosi found Caleb Goodie on a perfectly-executed rollout pass to go up by one touchdown during the first overtime. Big plays under-pressure to a receiver not named Tory Horton are hard to come by.

The return of Horton was a major boost to the offense as a whole. The star wideout finished the day with a score of his own, 158 receiving yards and a crucial two-point conversion that led to the first overtime. 

As a legitimate playmaking threat, his presence on the field allowed CSU to experiment more with its play-calling. Morrow took advantage of a trick-play design on a motioned wildcat late in the fourth quarter to put the Rams up by three. CSU’s coaching staff also utilized pre-snap motion as a way to identify coverages — something other teams have had great success with.

The defense deserves flowers of its own despite the high-scoring affair. The Rams ended with two forced fumbles, one being recovered, and an interception while holding the Beavers 41-yards under CSU’s total yardage.

The defensive backs knew they’d have to hit more coming into this week, and they did not disappoint. Cornerback Dom Jones led the team in solo tackles with eight, and Henry Blackburn followed up in second with six of his own.

Nuer Gatkuoth finished his season debut with a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. As he ramps up, it’s important to remember he was named a First team Freshman All-American last year.

Overall, CSU looked competent against a competitive team. However, the Rams still struggled on third-downs, converting only 4-12 in week six. On the season, CSU fell to a 33.33% third-down conversion rate — clearly something that could be improved.

Just like the 13 penalty markers that littered the field in Corvallis. 

The Rams saw mistakes ruin potential scoring drives, while also allowing OSU redemption in crucial moments. Cleaning up mistakes hasn’t been a total killer yet, but it has shifted momentum away from CSU in key instances. 

Playing messing doesn’t sustain drives. The first possession for the Rams in week six resulted in a punt — largely due to miscommunication and subsequent trip from Fowler-Nicolosi. 

CSU fell in the end — even with OSU missing star running back Jam Griffin for the majority of the game. When it mattered most, the offense missed opportunities and the defense relented.

The Rams will look to bounce back at home against San Jose State in week seven.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

