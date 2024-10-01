The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU football braces for week 6 road clash against Oregon State

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
October 4, 2024
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Colorado State University defensive back Dagan Myers (13) carries the Colorado state flag during the CSU football game against the University of Texas at El Paso Sept. 21. CSU won 27-17.

Colorado State football has seen continued improvement each week.

In week six, CSU football will face off with Oregon State, whose only loss this season came against No. 6 Oregon. On the other hand, the Rams currently sit at 2-2 as inconsistency continues to cloud their long-term prospects. CSU has instead decided to focus on bettering themselves one matchup at a time.

Ad

A week five bye for the Rams came at an opportune moment, as three key players had extra time to recuperate. In a press conference Monday, coach Jay Norvell said he expects wide receiver Tory Horton and safety Jack Howell to be available for the matchup against Oregon State, while defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth remains day to day.

“(We) want to get back on the practice field and emphasize some areas where we want to improve,” Norvell said. “We felt like we made improvement before the UTEP game, and we want to continue on that pace. (I’m) just proud of our guys.”

Following a week four win and a bye, CSU will have an advantage in recovery, as the Beavers played in their usual physical style last week. Oregon State’s three-headed backfield of dual-threat quarterback Gevani McCoy and running backs Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson have combined for 907 rushing yards thus far.

“It’s still football at the end of the day. It’s going to be physical this week.” –Dom Jones, cornerback

The Beavers currently lead all college football teams in time of offensive possession, with an average of 38 minutes and 4 seconds per game. Their rushing prowess combined with sound defense have created a stingy playstyle most of their opponents have failed to break through.

“There’s two things when a team has all that time of possession,” Norvell said. “You have to do a good job offensively, but you got to get off the field. You got to put up a fight and put up a stand defensively and get off the field on third down.”

Barring any game plan adjustments, CSU’s defensive backs will be involved early and often. The Beavers have forced their opponents’ cornerbacks to tackle more with their physical run game this year, so the Rams’ perimeter defenders must hit.

CSU cornerback Dom Jones will be among the defenders testing out a new style of play.

“It’s still football at the end of the day,” Jones said. “It’s going to be physical this week. We already know what we (are) getting ourselves into. They (are) going to try to run the ball. (They’re a) very good team on first down. So that’s the main focus — is just making them play behind the chains.”

Players are mentally readying themselves for a tough bout, and offense is no exception. Tight end Vince Brown II is part of the unit up front that fights in the trenches, week in and week out.

Ad

“One of the biggest points that (Norvell) gave us last week was that we out-hit the opponent,” Brown said. “That’s probably one of the biggest things: being physical, playing the CSU Ram way — just using our shoulder pads, bringing hits.”

The Rams came away with a win last game, mightily beating out UTEP on the ground. Running back Avery Morrow played at a high level and was even named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. CSU didn’t get anything going in the air, but they didn’t necessarily have to at any point during the game.

The potential return of multiple star players bodes well for this squad. The Rams have yet to boast a record above .500 this season, so this will be their next attempt at a glimpse of a positive season. The Rams are coming off three straight home games, which makes an away game against a competent team a true test of their success.

“(It’ll be a) really big challenge for us to go on the road and play them there,” Norvell said. “We’re really excited about it with the progress that we’re making as a football team. (It) should be an old-school, physical football game we’re looking forward to.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
A player in white and green and black shorts hits a blue and white ball on a volleyball court
CSU volleyball claims victory over SJSU, moves onto revenge game against Fresno State
Ali Yoshida (7), a Colorado State mid-fielder, juggles the ball around a member of San Jose State's team Oct. 3.
CSU soccer secures persistent home victory against San Jose State
A football player in a green and gold uniform walks across the field while holding the tip of the football in one hand.
Wide receiver Armani Winfield reinforces trust earned from CSU football
More in Football
Smoke around Canvas Stadium Aug. 23.
Rocky Mountain routs Poudre in final game of 2024 Canvas Classic
football player in blue running through hole full of blue and white uniform football players
Canvas Classic starts off strong with intense Timnath, Wellington finish
A player in royal blue and white goes to tackle a player in navy blue and orange.
Gabe Kirschke returns home, steps up big for CSU football
More in Homepage
A woman with gray hair and red glasses sits at a table outside. The table displays signs reading, "Voter Registration", and "Are you registered to vote in another state & need information on how to cast an absentee ballot?".
Voter registration table outside Eddy Hall helps CSU prepare for election
A man in a blue and red track uniform stands with a shot put.
Two DII football players rebrand as Colorado State throwers
Man in blue shirt sits down and plays guitar with microphone in front of him
Avogadro's Number hosts bluegrass jam nights
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.