CSU football braces for week 6 road clash against Oregon State

Colorado State football has seen continued improvement each week.

In week six, CSU football will face off with Oregon State, whose only loss this season came against No. 6 Oregon. On the other hand, the Rams currently sit at 2-2 as inconsistency continues to cloud their long-term prospects. CSU has instead decided to focus on bettering themselves one matchup at a time.

A week five bye for the Rams came at an opportune moment, as three key players had extra time to recuperate. In a press conference Monday, coach Jay Norvell said he expects wide receiver Tory Horton and safety Jack Howell to be available for the matchup against Oregon State, while defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth remains day to day.

“(We) want to get back on the practice field and emphasize some areas where we want to improve,” Norvell said. “We felt like we made improvement before the UTEP game, and we want to continue on that pace. (I’m) just proud of our guys.”

Following a week four win and a bye, CSU will have an advantage in recovery, as the Beavers played in their usual physical style last week. Oregon State’s three-headed backfield of dual-threat quarterback Gevani McCoy and running backs Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson have combined for 907 rushing yards thus far.

“It’s still football at the end of the day. It’s going to be physical this week.” –Dom Jones, cornerback

The Beavers currently lead all college football teams in time of offensive possession, with an average of 38 minutes and 4 seconds per game. Their rushing prowess combined with sound defense have created a stingy playstyle most of their opponents have failed to break through.

“There’s two things when a team has all that time of possession,” Norvell said. “You have to do a good job offensively, but you got to get off the field. You got to put up a fight and put up a stand defensively and get off the field on third down.”

Barring any game plan adjustments, CSU’s defensive backs will be involved early and often. The Beavers have forced their opponents’ cornerbacks to tackle more with their physical run game this year, so the Rams’ perimeter defenders must hit.

CSU cornerback Dom Jones will be among the defenders testing out a new style of play.

“It’s still football at the end of the day,” Jones said. “It’s going to be physical this week. We already know what we (are) getting ourselves into. They (are) going to try to run the ball. (They’re a) very good team on first down. So that’s the main focus — is just making them play behind the chains.”

Players are mentally readying themselves for a tough bout, and offense is no exception. Tight end Vince Brown II is part of the unit up front that fights in the trenches, week in and week out.

“One of the biggest points that (Norvell) gave us last week was that we out-hit the opponent,” Brown said. “That’s probably one of the biggest things: being physical, playing the CSU Ram way — just using our shoulder pads, bringing hits.”

The Rams came away with a win last game, mightily beating out UTEP on the ground. Running back Avery Morrow played at a high level and was even named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. CSU didn’t get anything going in the air, but they didn’t necessarily have to at any point during the game.

The potential return of multiple star players bodes well for this squad. The Rams have yet to boast a record above .500 this season, so this will be their next attempt at a glimpse of a positive season. The Rams are coming off three straight home games, which makes an away game against a competent team a true test of their success.

“(It’ll be a) really big challenge for us to go on the road and play them there,” Norvell said. “We’re really excited about it with the progress that we’re making as a football team. (It) should be an old-school, physical football game we’re looking forward to.”

