CSU football aims to keep momentum in week 8 rivalry against Air Force

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
October 17, 2024
Collegian | Aria Paul
Colorado State University’s football team’s offensive lineup prepares for the start of play against San Jose State University at Canvas Stadium Oct. 12. CSU won 31-24.

Colorado State football sits exactly at .500 within a rocky season, but it’s undefeated within its conference so far.

As CSU prepares for a week eight rivalry showdown against Air Force, a perfect start to conference play is on the line. Coming off a hard-fought win against San Jose State, the Rams enter the game with a chance to capitalize on generated momentum. Sitting at 1-0 in Mountain West play, the Rams are eager to prove themselves as true contenders for the remainder of the season.

This rivalry week brings added weight. The Rams haven’t beaten Air Force in seven straight meetings, a streak that weighs heavily on the minds of CSU veterans like center Jacob Gardner.

“We don’t have any wins against Air Force, and it needs to be burned into our heads all week,” Gardner said. “And in terms of intentionality and at practice and stuff like that, (it) needs to be an extra motivator for sure.”

For coach Jay Norvell and his squad, the challenge posed by Air Force goes beyond their history.

The Falcons are known for their disciplined triple-option attack, which has led to the development of one of the most potent rushing offenses in years past. While Air Force is experiencing some growing pains this season, their offensive scheme remains complex. 

CSU’s defense and defensive lineman James Mitchell have already faced Oregon State, another team with a strong rushing attack, and have an inkling of what to expect.

“Especially this week, this rivalry game, (we will) play with a little bit more edge,” Mitchell said. “Like (coach Freddie Banks) said, ‘A little bit more physicality, a little bit more execution.’”

The defensive battle will be crucial, but CSU’s offense will also need to stay sharp. The Rams tallied fewer than half the penalties SJSU did in last week’s win, which was a big focus entering the bout. Staying on the field as an offense will be important, as the Falcons tend to dominate possession, especially in recent years.

“It’s a game we (have) got to get up on them first,” Gardner said. “(We) can’t be playing catch up with them. They like to hold the ball, and that means we need to make our possessions count.”

Norvell is aware of the challenge ahead. Despite their current transitioning state, Air Force has been a model of consistency year in and year out. The Falcons’ disciplined approach to each game means opportunities must be capitalized on.

“They’ve been very stingy over the years defensively, and they force you to execute time and time again,” Norvell said. “Because of their style of offense, you don’t get many opportunities offensively. So it really needs to be an efficient week where you’re really prepared.”

This game will be a test of resilience for both teams, but for CSU, it’s about more than just the box score. It’s about pride, redemption and proving they can finish the second half of the season strong. A victory on the road could not only break the streak against Air Force but also set the tone for the games following.

“At this point in the season, I really am concerned about getting our guys fresh and having great practices,” Norvell said. “Understanding the game plan and then pouring their hearts out on Saturday (is crucial). And that’s the cycle that we have to get into.”

About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.