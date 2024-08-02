Top stories
Fall camp: CSU football brings strong start to 1st weekend

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
August 6, 2024
One+football+player+jumps+to+reach+a+ball+while+another+tries+to+pull+him+down+to+the+ground.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Sophomore Caleb Goodie (86) reaches to catch the ball before being tackled at a Colorado State University spring football practice April 6.

Colorado State football is poised to hit its apex under coach Jay Norvell during his three-year tenure.

Returning players like Tory Horton, Jacob Gardner, Chase Wilson and Jack Howell — all of whom were selected to the Preseason All-Mountain West team — look to continue being in the upper echelon of talent across the conference.

Ad

And then there are the up-and-coming guys like Caleb Goodie, Justin Marshall, Nuer Gatkuoth and Buom Jock who are looking to learn from the veterans so that they can bear the torch as leaders next season.

Having so much young talent yet so many returning starters should prove to be a good mix for Norvell and company.

“I like our team,” Norvell said. “I really like our guys. I like our leadership. We’ve got guys that have been in the fire that played, which is a great advantage. Jacob Gardener’s got 45 starts — he’s got more starts than anyone else in the Mountain West Conference. You know, Tory’s got an opportunity to do some historic things this year. He’s got a chance to be the all-time leading receiver in the Mountain West Conference.”

The mix of veteran leadership and young guys eager to make an impact could see CSU as a dark horse candidate to win the MW.

One of CSU’s mottos has been iron sharpens iron. And if day one of camp was any indication of how sharp this team could become, then fans could be in for a treat this upcoming season.

“That’s the best day one of fall camp that I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. “Guys are flying around; there’s no lull in any energy; there’s no lull in competitiveness, so that’s always good to see.”

Wilson isn’t the only one that shared that sentiment. Gardner, a two-time team captain, agreed with him.

Across every position are the veteran guys teaching the younger guys. Not only does this create connectedness, but it shows everyone’s willingness to do what it takes to get to the postseason. Horton and Goodie are just one example of that.

“He tell me about the mental game,” Goodie said. “Just focus and don’t worry about the crowd, focus on the ball, play through the plays, know your assignment, execute, and you should be good.”

Ad

Goodie had an excellent spring camp and has brought that momentum to the fall. The second-year receiver is set to see a lot more game action this year after catching only one ball for -1 yard in his true freshman season.

The former 247 three-star recruit has not only become one of the fastest receivers for the Rams, but he also “added armor” this offseason, as Horton put it.

“Caleb’s just completely bought into the process at Colorado State,” wide receivers coach Chad Savage said. “Starting off with the summer he’s had in the weight room, he’s completely changed his body. He’s put on 8-12 pounds, and he’s rock solid while also maintaining his speed. So now he’s getting more comfortable with our playbook. I’m just excited to see what he can do this fall for us.”

Not only will adding that weight help Goodie, but buying into that process and having a year under his belt could lead him to the breakout season that so many of the Ram fans are hoping for.

Goodie is just one of the many weapons CSU boasts at receiver, a group that Savage said is without a doubt the most dynamic CSU has had over the past three years. And when CSU football has coined the term “Fort Air Raid,” there is no such thing as too many weapons.

“I told coach Norvell when I ran into him in the hallway yesterday, I said, ‘Coach, we’ve been working to build our receiver room like this the last three years, and now we’re finally seeing it come to fruition,'” Savage said. “And to have our young guys buy into our development, to have the transfers buy into it as well. I’m really excited; I wake up every single day; I’m motivated to get here because I’m excited to see what this final product can be.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

