New methods lead to dominant men’s basketball win over Nevada

LAS VEGAS – The stereotypical bright lights of Las Vegas have a slightly different emphasis for Colorado State.

In a dominant 85-78 victory over Nevada, the Rams advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship. The Rams played under the bright white lights of the Thomas and Mack Center, rather than the well-known neon that highlights the classic Las Vegas Strip.

Having lost their two previous contests against Nevada and being all too familiar to the quick pace of play the Wolf Pack uses, Colorado State needed to try something different going into this matchup. Coach Niko Medved knew he had to change things up a bit to secure a victory.

“I told the guys I’m not going to call any plays,” Medved said. “We’re just going to go.”

The increase of pace from the Rams was something that the Wolf Pack was clearly not ready for, as the Rams held a lead for 35 minutes of the 40 minute game. The only time Nevada led the game was in the first three minutes of play.

“I told Isaiah (Stevens) today at pregame meal … I said don’t look over at me tonight,” Medved said. “Just go be you, just go play, hoop.”

Those first three minutes during Nevada’s largest lead? Only four points separated the Rams and the Wolf Pack.

Evidently, Medved’s new season of men’s basketball was the right mentality going into tonight’s game.

It wasn’t perfect however, with the game being riddled with fouls going up until the final minute of the game.

The first half alone had 26 fouls, and the second had 24. The physicality between the two teams allowed for many free throw opportunities, with both the Rams and Wolf Pack shooting 73% at the line.

For a team that has “the best guard in the nation” according to Medved, Stevens wasn’t the scoring star of the game. Junior Jalen Lake led the team in points scored at 16, but four other players shot in double digits.

“Just to see those shots go in for him tonight was just awesome, because again, he’s such a team guy,” Medved said. “He’s a coach’s dream that way.”

For the men’s side of the tournament, the crowds were visibly larger, even having some fans in the second tier of the arena. The Rams’ fan presence at this game was clear to not just spectators, but also the players.

“I mean it gets us going seeing them out there,” Lake said. “All love to them.”

Overall, the Rams had a really solid performance against the Wolf Pack. Defensively, the Rams received 22 rebounds and Nique Clifford got three blocks. Especially with a player like Jarod Lucas, the defensive showing against Nevada meant a lot to the Rams.

The last time CSU faced off against Nevada, they were defeated in Moby Arena by a memorable Hail Mary 3-point shot from Lucas.

“It was a little personal for us, and we needed to get this one,” Clifford said. “It felt really good to get this win.”

