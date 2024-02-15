Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. This story has also been updated to remedy a confusion as to Joe Parker succeeding Jack Graham.

Joe Parker has been removed as athletic director of Colorado State University, the University confirmed after multiple news sources reported Parker’s departure the morning of Feb. 19. John Weber, CSU alumnus and executive director of The Green and Gold Guard, CSU’s name, image, likeness collective, will serve as interim athletic director. Weber was named interim AD by President Amy Parsons.

Parker originally signed with the university March 17, 2015, and was signed to a five-year extension July 28, 2022, that would have kept him in the position until Dec. 31, 2027.

Parker was slated to make $439,192 annually for the remainder of his contract, according to the Coloradoan.

One of the biggest knocks to Parker’s tenure was the CSU football team, which went only 40-63 during his time as the AD.

Parker, however, did oversee the $220 million addition to Canvas Stadium — to which he helped bring a $37.7 million naming rights deal with Canvas Credit Union — and the $6 million soccer and softball facilities.

Parker was the eighth AD for CSU, succeeding Jack Graham. Parker came under fire in 2019 after several former CSU football players met with former CSU President Joyce McConnell to ask for his dismissal, according to ESPN, which resulted in his suspension from the university.

CSU made an official announcement that Parker would step down from his role as athletic director and will now be a special advisor to CSU President Amy Parsons.

“Joe has been instrumental to all of our athletic programs’ success during his tenure at CSU,” Parsons said in a CSU SOURCE article. “On behalf of the entire Ram community, I want to sincerely thank Joe for his leadership and commitment to building a program that values and strives for excellence on the field and in the classroom.”

Parker was also quoted in the SOURCE article.

“It has been a privilege to serve Colorado State University and our students in this role,” Parker said. “I want to thank our talented student-athletes, coaches and staff for their commitment and effort. … I also want to thank our many donors, partners and fans for helping to move the department forward and position CSU Athletics for a very bright future.”

CSU also announced that Weber would step in as the interim athletic director. Weber is a former track athlete for the Rams and served as the CEO for Long Range Systems until 2021.

Weber was the executive director for the Green and Gold Guard, a name, image, likeness collective fund for CSU athletes but has resigned.

