Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed

While Colorado State football has been over for quite a while now, there were still three CSU athletes...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

CSU women’s basketball showcases two-way dominance in victory over SDSU

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
February 3, 2024
Colorado+State+University+No.4+McKenna+Hofschild+focuses+on+a+free+throw+shot+at+the+womens+basketball+game+against+San+Diego+State+University.+Feb.+3.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University No.4 McKenna Hofschild focuses on a free throw shot at the women’s basketball game against San Diego State University. Feb. 3.

The way the game started you had to think season low, but 16 points in the second quarter from Colorado State guard McKenna Hofschild switched to career-high watch real quick.

While she ultimately fell short of her 37 point career-high, her 34 points and 10 assists were crucial in the Ram’s 82-50 dominant win over San Diego State Saturday afternoon. 

Ad

Hofschild recorded her eighth double-double of the season and 16th of her career. 

Her ability to shift between scoring and facilitating given the situation is nothing short of magical. That is just one of her many abilities that has the Moby Arena crowd in a constant state of awe. 

“She’s just really good at figuring things out,” CSU coach Ryun Williams said. “At the end of the day that’s what it’s all about. And so again the ebbs and flows of a game if the game calls for this, she seems to find it and deliver.” 

Hofschild added yet another double-double to her incredible season as she continues her ascension into CSU immortality. 

Her double-double puts her at eight on the season and 16 on her career. 

“Teams try to change things up, multiple defenses,” Williams said. “They press, they three-quarter court press, they’re back into a zone and they go back to man. And she had it all on a string for 40 minutes. And so that’s what I’m impressed with her growth is that she’s kind of seen it all and she gets things figured out sooner rather than later.”

From the jump, the game seemed slightly off. After a near scoreless first three minutes, SDSU hit a 3 on a controversial call. CSU guard Marta Leimane was called for an off ball foul, with the whistle coming while the ball was still in the hands of SDSU guard Jada Lewis. While the shot subsequently fell, SDSU still retained possession of the ball on the sideline. 

After nearly a minute of game action went by, SDSU was credited with the basket, not something you see often, but something that really epitomized the first quarter. 

“I don’t know,” Leimane said. “I don’t even remember, I just go for the next play. I’m trying to do the best as possible. Always there’s going to be mistakes and I just go to the next play.”

Ad

Despite the controversial start on the first basket of the game, that ended up being the only three points the Aztecs scored the rest of the quarter.

The Rams held the Aztecs to only 33% shooting the entire game, also forcing 19 turnovers. That suffocating defense got it’s start right out of the gate.

“It was a tremendous start defensively,” Williams said. “The energy was awesome, but you still had to execute. They were trying to pound the ball inside to (Adryana) Quezada and (Kim) Villalobos playing the ball-screen game with Lewis. Those are three really talented offensive players, but having (Leimane) on the floor with Sydney (Mech), those are our best two defenders arguably, so I think that was a huge difference.”

Leimane got her first start of the season and certainly had her fair share of good plays during it. 

She led the game with two steals and added six points and two assists, also being a key contributor outside of the box score in the Rams beatdown.

“Well this was my first start, so I was like ‘okay I gotta do this,’” Leimane said. “I can’t make mistakes, so I was locked in, woke up today, right mindset, so I was ready.”

Certainly by the end of the game, it was apparent by the smiles and laughter on the CSU side of the court, just how fun of a game it was. 

In maybe the best conference win of the season, this one ranks highly in fun factor. 

“Pretty high,” Mech said of how fun this win was. “I mean, there are some other fun games earlier in the season, but just because this game was also special. We wore (Taylor Ray’s) name on our warmups so that was just like a big part of it and then having a good crowd. I think it was just fun to come in and dominate like we did, the energy and stuff it was a pretty fun game.”

“It’s always fun winning,” Leimane added.

In the Rams last home game, Leimane wore Ray’s name on the back of her jersey in the Fight Like a Ram game. Ray, who is battling cancer, was at the forefront of the team’s mind, as they wore her name on the back of their warm-up uniforms. 

The redshirt-freshman guard scored a career-high five points, which was truly the cherry on top of the Rams dominant performance.

“I was happy,” Leimane said. “I was jumping out there, I don’t know if you guys saw, but I’m so happy she got out and scored and I feel like everyones happy, so it’s very warm in my heart.”

Sharing that honor, the coaches also wore Ray in the pregame. 

For Williams, seeing her score her career high, was truly something special. 

“How cool was that? That’s Hollywood stuff right there,” Williams said. “Taylors just a really — she’s a really tough young lady and she’s in a tough battle right now and she’s winning. It was an absolute honor to have our team and our coaches wear Ray on the back of our jerseys. And for her to go in the game and just play basketball, that’s what Taylor does, she just goes and plays basketball. And she comes to practice and she just practices. She’s just part of our team and she just happens to have a different story and a little different circumstances than the rest of us face.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University womens basketball guard McKenna Hofschild shakes CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parkers hand in Moby Arena Dec. 5, 2023. Hofschild was presented an honorary basketball for becoming the CSU all-time assist leader prior to the CSU game against High Point University.
McKenna Hofschild: A face atop CSU's Mount Rushmore
Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Mens Basketball teams game against San Diego State Jan. 30.
CSU men's basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU
An aeriel view of the sold-out Colorado State University womens basketball game against San Jose State University Jan 27, 2024. CSU won 65-49.
CSU women's basketball treats sold-out crowd to win over SJSU
Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass Nov. 10.
Border War ends in heart break for No. 24 CSU
The student section for the Colorado State University Rams gets hyped up prior to the start of the mens basketball game against University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jan. 19. The close game ended with the Rams winning 78-75.
CSU men's basketball curates culture, leaves lasting legacy in Moby Arena
Joel Scott (1) waits for his rebound under the net January 19. The close game ended with a Colorado State win 78-75. vs. the UNLV Rebels.
Colorado State men's basketball gets job done late against UNLV
More in Homepage
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Nadia Parriott plays in a pinball tournament at Pinball Jones in Old Town Feb. 23. Parriott has been playing pinball for almost two and a half years, her favorite machine being either Bonsai Run or Elviras House of Horrors. Parriott originally hails from New York City, coming to Fort Collins for art and love, the latter playing a bigger part, she said. Now Parriott and her husband reside in Fort Collins, hoping to move to Golden, Colorado, to be closer to the mountains. (Luke Bourland | The Collegian)
Stay warm this winter with these indoor FoCo activities
Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed
The audience of the Annual State of the Association Address listens to Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz.
This week in ASCSU: Elections Committee, accessibility guidelines
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
'Out for blood': Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park
More in NCAA
Senior Lucy Matheson competes in the 200-yard butterfly at Colorado State Universitys Moby Pool against the University of Northern Colorado.
CSU takes on northern rivals UNC in senior night win
Senior Zara Lennon after hitting a shot against Creighton University in her doubles match at Colorado State University Complex Mar. 19. CSU won 5-1.
Rams tennis knocks off North Dakota moving to 13 consecutive wins at home
McKenna Hofschild brings the ball to the CSU side during the CSU vs AF womens basketball game. Jan. 17 (CSU won 81-67)
Short-handed CSU women's basketball torches Air Force with complimentary play
Courtesy of Colorado State University Athletics
Running together again: Petr sisters reunited in green, gold
Colorado State University Isaiah Stevens (4) dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass to in the basketball game against the United States Air Force Academy Jan. 16. CSU won 78-69 in overtime.
CSU men's basketball escapes with win over Air Force at Moby
McKenna Hofschild, guard for the Rams, commands the court during the CSU vs. HPU Game December 5. Prior to the game, Hoffschild was honored as CSU Women’s New All Time Assist Leader, presented by Joe Parker.
Rams show out, get gritty win over UNM in front of CSU legends
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *