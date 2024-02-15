Around the MW: How top 6 women’s basketball teams slot in

Editors note: All rankings, records and statistics are accurate as of Feb. 14.

Colorado State women’s basketball boasts arguably the best player in the Mountain West, McKenna Hofschild, and for that reason, they will have a chance to win the entire conference come the MW women’s basketball championship.

While CSU definitely needs to fight an uphill battle to reach the mountaintop, it’s OK to never say never. Here’s how the MW has shaken out so far this season.

The Rebels are far and away the best team in the MW, so they’re the team to beat. With a three-peat championship win seemingly on the horizon, if a team is able to beat them in the tournament, it will be a shock.

With star forward Desi-Rae Young leading the way with 19.4 points per game, UNLV is going to be nearly impossible to stop on the defensive end. It’s likely the only way to beat them is going to be outscoring them — something that’s no walk in the park either.

Best win: Oklahoma

Worst loss: New Mexico

While having an impressive undefeated conference season at home, the Cowgirls haven’t fared as well on the road, where they’re only 3-3 in conference play.

The Cowgirls’ success is largely in part to their junior phenomenon of a center Allyson Fertig, who stands at an impressive 6 feet, 4 inches.

Fertig’s 13.4 points per game on incredible efficiency will make Wyoming a tough out for anyone who has to see them in the tournament.

Best win: BYU

Worst loss: Eastern Washington

After starting the season off hot with a six-game winning streak, the Lobos finally fell to Montana State in the Cancun Challenge.

New Mexico is another team that CSU split the season series with in a dramatic fashion, winning at home while only allowing 18 points in the first half but losing by double digits on the road.

While their 3-point shooting leaves something to be desired at just 30.1%, junior guard Nyah Wilson has the Lobos ready to compete, and they could be a dark horse heading into March.

Best win: No. 25 UNLV

Worst loss: Southern Utah

After finishing middle of the pack last season, the Broncos are primed to be in the race for the MW this season behind the breakout of sophomore guard Natalie Pasco.

Pasco is averaging 14.2 points per game and continues to get better game by game. She’s been lethal with 3-pointers this season, shooting at a 43.6% clip from behind the arc, and looks ahead to a bright feature in the MW.

Best win: Wyoming

Worst loss: Eastern Washington

With four players averaging double figures in points, the Aztecs slot into the fifth spot. Led by senior forward Adryana Quezada, SDSU has definitely had their moments this season.

Despite that success, they still saw a split in the season series against CSU, losing by 32 points after only scoring three points in the first quarter of their game in Moby Arena.

Best win: New Mexico

Worst loss: California Baptist

The Wolf Pack will be the easiest team by far for the Rams to overcome to get into the top six of the MW.

With junior Audrey Roden leading the scoring at only 11.9 points per game, Nevada certainly leaves some high-upside scoring to be desired.

CSU allowed 78 points to Nevada in their first meeting. The Wolf Pack averages 64.0 points per game; if the Rams are able to step it up on the defensive side of the ball, overcoming Nevada will be the first step to sending Hofschild off into the sunset.

Best win: CSU

Worst loss: Weber State

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.