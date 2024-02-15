Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art

Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far

A member of the Fort Collins community speaks about a ceasefire resolution at a Fort Collins City Council meeting Feb. 6.
Community unites, calls for ceasefire in Gaza at city council meeting

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024

Meta Description: Are you worried about not having money for your studies? It’s not a big problem if you live in Colorado. Read what financial...

Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

Around the MW: How top 6 women’s basketball teams slot in

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
February 16, 2024
McKenna+Hofschild+pushes+past+San+Diego+State+Universitys+defense+at+the+Colorado+State+University+womens+basketball+game+against+SDSU+Feb.+3.+CSU+won+82-50.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
McKenna Hofschild pushes past San Diego State University’s defense at the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against SDSU Feb. 3. CSU won 82-50.

Editors note: All rankings, records and statistics are accurate as of Feb. 14.

Colorado State women’s basketball boasts arguably the best player in the Mountain West, McKenna Hofschild, and for that reason, they will have a chance to win the entire conference come the MW women’s basketball championship.

Ad

“Overcoming Nevada will be the first step to sending Hofschild off into the sunset.”

While CSU definitely needs to fight an uphill battle to reach the mountaintop, it’s OK to never say never. Here’s how the MW has shaken out so far this season.

1. UNLV (20-2, 10-1 MW)

The Rebels are far and away the best team in the MW, so they’re the team to beat. With a three-peat championship win seemingly on the horizon, if a team is able to beat them in the tournament, it will be a shock.

With star forward Desi-Rae Young leading the way with 19.4 points per game, UNLV is going to be nearly impossible to stop on the defensive end. It’s likely the only way to beat them is going to be outscoring them — something that’s no walk in the park either.

Best win: Oklahoma 

Worst loss: New Mexico

2. Wyoming (14-9, 9-3 MW)

While having an impressive undefeated conference season at home, the Cowgirls haven’t fared as well on the road, where they’re only 3-3 in conference play.

The Cowgirls’ success is largely in part to their junior phenomenon of a center Allyson Fertig, who stands at an impressive 6 feet, 4 inches.

Fertig’s 13.4 points per game on incredible efficiency will make Wyoming a tough out for anyone who has to see them in the tournament.

Best win: BYU 

Ad

Worst loss: Eastern Washington 

3. New Mexico (17-8, 8-4 MW)

After starting the season off hot with a six-game winning streak, the Lobos finally fell to Montana State in the Cancun Challenge. 

New Mexico is another team that CSU split the season series with in a dramatic fashion, winning at home while only allowing 18 points in the first half but losing by double digits on the road.

While their 3-point shooting leaves something to be desired at just 30.1%, junior guard Nyah Wilson has the Lobos ready to compete, and they could be a dark horse heading into March.

Best win: No. 25 UNLV

Worst loss: Southern Utah

4. Boise State (17-8, 8-4 MW)

After finishing middle of the pack last season, the Broncos are primed to be in the race for the MW this season behind the breakout of sophomore guard Natalie Pasco

Pasco is averaging 14.2 points per game and continues to get better game by game. She’s been lethal with 3-pointers this season, shooting at a 43.6% clip from behind the arc, and looks ahead to a bright feature in the MW.

Best win: Wyoming

Worst loss: Eastern Washington

5.  San Diego State (16-9, 7-5 MW)

With four players averaging double figures in points, the Aztecs slot into the fifth spot. Led by senior forward Adryana Quezada, SDSU has definitely had their moments this season.

Despite that success, they still saw a split in the season series against CSU, losing by 32 points after only scoring three points in the first quarter of their game in Moby Arena.

Best win: New Mexico

Worst loss: California Baptist

6.  Nevada (12-12, 6-5 MW)

The Wolf Pack will be the easiest team by far for the Rams to overcome to get into the top six of the MW.

With junior Audrey Roden leading the scoring at only 11.9 points per game, Nevada certainly leaves some high-upside scoring to be desired.

CSU allowed 78 points to Nevada in their first meeting. The Wolf Pack averages 64.0 points per game; if the Rams are able to step it up on the defensive side of the ball, overcoming Nevada will be the first step to sending Hofschild off into the sunset.

Best win: CSU

Worst loss: Weber State

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba (21) fights through San Jose State Universitys defense in the mens basketball game against SJSU Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
CSU men's basketball extends win streak to 4 in win over SJSU
Patrick Cartier gives a handshake to a young fan after the Colorado State University mens basketball game against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Finishing strong: Patrick Cartier chases dreams at CSU
Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far
Colorado State University point guard McKenna Hofschild (4) starts a play, bringing the ball down the court Feb. 7. Hofschild is one of three CSU players to score 2000 career points. She is accompanied by Ram legend Becky Hammon and CSU Mens Basketball star Isaiah Stevens.
McKenna Hofschild becomes just 3rd Ram ever to score 2,000 points in win over Fresno State
Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass to score during the CSU vs Boise St. basketball game on Feb. 6. (CSU won 75-62)
CSU men's basketball evens season series in win over Boise State
Colorado State University No.4 McKenna Hofschild focuses on a free throw shot at the womens basketball game against San Diego State University. Feb. 3.
CSU women's basketball showcases two-way dominance in victory over SDSU
More in Homepage
Silver Spruce 1918 scan
Founders Day: CSU historians reflect on land-grant origins
Pavelko: America has a weird conception of Valentines Day
Pavelko: America has a weird conception of Valentine's Day
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
CSUs club figure skating team gathers around for a group photo during their club session at the Edora Pool Ice Center Feb. 10.
Gliding to greatness: CSU figure skating fosters family on ice
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Embracing adversity: Michaela Hawkins aims for success
Stegall: Dating apps are killing modern romance
Stegall: Dating apps are killing modern romance
More in NCAA
Radka Buzkova hits the ball back to Abilene in her singles match Jan 26.
Home stretch for CSU tennis ends with victory against Missouri
Lexie Trietley, Colorado State University swimmer, walks to the starting line for the 200-yard freestyle event during the Recognition of Seniors ceremony at the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18 2023.
Lexie Trietley breaks records 1 stroke at a time
Courtesy of Colorado State Athletics
Online exclusive: 'Out for blood': Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park
Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
'Out for blood': Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park
Colorado State University womens basketball guard McKenna Hofschild shakes CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parkers hand in Moby Arena Dec. 5, 2023. Hofschild was presented an honorary basketball for becoming the CSU all-time assist leader prior to the CSU game against High Point University.
McKenna Hofschild: A face atop CSU's Mount Rushmore
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *