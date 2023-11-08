Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
No. 17/18 CSU men’s basketball strolls past CSU-Pueblo

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 17, 2023
A feel-good win: something Colorado State men’s basketball was in need of. 

The short-handed Rams have been in hard-fought battle after hard-fought  battle in each of their first 10 games. But Sunday night was a different story in their 86-54 win over Colorado State University, Pueblo

In the 11th episode of the 121st season of CSU men’s basketball, it was yet again another team effort as all five starters found their way into double-digit scoring. 

“Got off to a little bit of a slow start,” coach Niko Medved said. “Which maybe you can anticipate after being off. We kind of found a groove there a little bit (the game) wasn’t a work of art, but we also did some good things.”

While Medved might not describe the game as a work of art, CSU guard Isaiah Stevens painted himself 18 points closer to Pat Durham’s record of 1980 career points scored.  

A record Stevens now sits just 14 points away from breaking. Medved has watched Stevens blossom into the elite player that he is at CSU and the emotions of watching him break a record — as sought after as the career scoring one — are indescribable.

“That’s a hard one to put into words when it happens,” Medved said. “But just when I thought there wouldn’t be another record that he could break here, there’s more. He hasn’t done it yet, right? So he’s got to go and do it.”

While the Rams continued to ball, it’s no secret that the injuries have been a big part of their season. CSU guard Rashaan Mbemba was just another name to add to the list as he didn’t suit up Sunday night. 

Because of the extensive list of injuries, several Rams have seen extended minutes. CSU forward Kyle Evans and CSU guard Kyan Evans were just two names who have made impacts beyond what was expected at the beginning of the season.

“Unfortunately some injuries made this happen,” Kyan Evans said. “But I was just ready to step up, it’s been extremely fun though.”

In his 26 minutes, Kyan Evans put up six points on 2-of-4 shooting and added five assists which set his season and career highs. 

Kyle Evans also had himself a career day, ending with a new career-high of nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, also adding five rebounds to his stat-line. 

“Kyle Evans is a guy (who) hasn’t had really an opportunity yet this year just based on who’s been in front of him,” Medved said. “But he’s kept a phenomenal attitude, he’s kept working and I always say when opportunity comes it’s too late to prepare. And so he knew today he was going to get an opportunity and I thought he did some really good things.”

With CSU ranked as the No. 17/18 team in the country, one might start to wonder what they might get out of beating a DII opponent. 

Sometimes, it’s just good to get back on the court. 

“(The break) was long for sure,” CSU forward Patrick Cartier said. “School kept us all a little bit busy. But yeah, it was obviously good to have the week to work on some stuff that we need to work on internally and obviously it was great to get back on the court tonight.”

Despite the difference in competition, at the end of the day, you just have to go out there and play the style of ball that you have been playing all season. 

“Just try to do the simple things that we practice every day at a high level,” Medved said. “I think today to a lot of was just getting back up and down again like multiple trips and kind of feeling what that’s like again with the crowd and all that stuff. You want to play the game the right way, no matter what the score is, or who you’re playing, you want to play the right way.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


