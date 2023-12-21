No. 14/15 Rams men’s basketball maul Grizzlies ending 2023 on high note

Despite the drier than average winter thus far, Jalen Lake’s shot remains as wet as his last name.

In his return to the court for the first time in a month, Lake scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and added five assists as No. 14/15 Colorado State eased past Adams State University 106-61.

Lake’s night was just a part of the overall impressive performance the Rams put together where they shot 63% from the field and 50% from 3.

“It felt great being out there,” Lake said. “It was tough being out, but I thought it was great to see guys step up while I was out and really step up to the plate. I thought they really played hard and it was great being back out there, a win felt good. The best thing about (the injury), it was my finger. I believe everything happens for a reason so I was able to stay in shape, things like that so it was great.”

While Lake might have missed four weeks, it didn’t go without improvement for him.

Despite being forced to the bench, he was still able to learn and take in the game in a different way.

“It’s a lot just watching, “ Lake said. “Seeing, watching guys when I’m out, things that I could do better, stepping up on defense, talking to guys, things like that.”

Lake’s return was clearly contagious with several other Rams, including the all-time leading scorer in program history Isaiah Stevens who was honored pregame for his achievement.

Stevens added 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting, putting his running total at 1,999 career points.

“I did not mean to take (Stevens) out with 1,999 points,” coach Niko Medved said. “Someone came up to me on the bench and told me and I’m like ‘that’s fine, I’m still not putting you back in’ and he was good with that. … But that’s alright, I feel pretty confident that he’ll score another bucket here at some point.”

While maybe the Division II Grizzlies aren’t a team to write home about after beating, ending 2023 with a win as dominant as this one is still quite the jump into the new year.

12-1 is one of the best non-conference slates that the Rams have put together in program history and a start that could very easily be argued as their best.

“We’ve just been super consistent in the daily process and we’ve been very resilient in our work and stuff like that,” CSU guard Joe Palmer said. “Every practice is a new day and we know that and we go by our just every day (getting) 1% better and take that to heart like every guy on the team.”

The start however, comes as no surprise as there have been a lot of firsts this season under Medved.

Medved and company have put together quite the resume thus far to turn into the NCAA selection committee should they be seeking an at-large bid come March.

“In college basketball the games in November count the same as far as a tournament resume as they do in February,” Medved said. “It’s critical for our league to schedule at a high level and perform so when we get into league play, we’ve got an opportunity to get multiple teams in the tournament.”

A resume that includes: knocking off a No. 8 Creighton team, beating in-state rival Colorado — who have a top-10 projected draft pick in Cody Williams — and their one loss being a three-point margin of defeat to Saint Mary’s in which the Rams were missing several key players.

While CSU has missed those players, the depth — that has been such a big story line this year — has carried them. Including tonight where seven Rams scored double-digit points.

“I think that this team, they know that they can play with anybody and beat anyone and they have the respect to know they can get beat any night too,” Medved said. “But clearly we’ve been a good offensive team and I think it starts with — yeah somebody can go for 40, but they’re not coming in trying to get 40. They’re coming in trying to make the right play and I think that’s where it starts.”

Teaming together is what Medved teaches and views as his signature mark.

That’s something that all his teams have done, but something that this team in particular has done at such a high level.

“Since I’ve been fortunate enough to become a head coach, I believe in that,” Medved said. “When we recruit, when we teach it, we always teach: ball movement, unselfishness, spacing. I think this team does it at an elite level, as good as any team that I’ve coached. … Selfish guys don’t fit here, that’s just kind of what it is.”

Sharing is caring and having that mindset is what the team will need to continue to play the Rams’ style of basketball as they gear up for the gauntlet that will be the Mountain West.

First in line will be New Mexico Jan. 2 in Moby Arena. They are one of the top five teams in the Mountain West, a top five that holds a record of 59-6 in non-conference play.

“The Mountain West — I know we say this every year, but it looks like as good as it’s ever been,” Medved said. “… So it’s going to be a gauntlet and so we’ve got to reset again here and be ready for what’s coming in January.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.