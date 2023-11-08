Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm restaurant, owned and operated by Jesse Doerffel, offers farm-to-table dining.
3 queer-owned businesses to support in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is known for its restaurants, window shopping and businesses that give back to the community....

Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Lifes presence on campus
Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Life's presence on campus

When former Colorado State University student Tara Mortell joined Young Life in high school, she thought...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Columbine football ends Cherry Creek’s 5A state title streak

Will Engle, Staff Reporter
December 2, 2023
Junior+Peyton+Burcar+walks+off+of+the+field+with+a+grin+on+his+face+after+his+team+wins+state+champions.+%28Columbine+wins+28-14%29
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Junior Peyton Burcar walks off of the field with a grin on his face after his team wins state champions. (Columbine wins 28-14)

In order to establish themselves as the best of the best, a football team needs high-level execution on offense, defense, and special teams. 

Lucky for Columbine high school, they have all of that condensed into one player: Josh Snyder.

Ad

In the Rebels’ 28-14 victory over Cherry Creek high school in the Colorado High School Activities Association 5A Football Championship, Snyder rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, as well as 5 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. 

That’s not the full extent of Snyder’s excellence.

The Rebels’ Swiss Army knife was also the matchup’s leading punter, beating out Cherry Creek’s combined 34 punting yards with a 37 yard punt of his own.

Columbine coach Andy Lowry had nothing but praise for Snyder following the win.

“He’s one of the smartest football players (I’ve coached),” Lowry said. “He’s a 4.4 student, he picks up anything at any position, and he’s just a great football player.”

The star senior has received offers from multiple collegiate football programs, including: Western Colorado University and Colorado School of Mines.

The first strike of the matchup came from Columbine after a four yard punt by Cherry Creek put the Rebels in perfect scoring distance. Lowry’s run-heavy offense marched down the remainder of the field, giving the Rebels’ their first lead of the game, one which they did not let go of.

Lowry credits that first drive with putting the momentum on Columbine’s side, which the team would need desperately if they wanted to come out victorious against the four-time defending state champions.

“(It was) just huge,” Lowry said. “(Snyder) has been doing that all year long though. … All he needs is a crease and he keeps his feet going and he’s a hard guy to bring down. And then coming back with the kickoff return after they got some momentum, even bigger.”

Ad

While a star like Snyder can impact the game on multiple levels, football still isn’t an individual sport. There are still 10 other players who need to contribute to secure victory at a high level.

Lucky for Columbine, from top to bottom, the program was able to execute Saturday evening. Lowry knew his offense was a standout, but he credited the output of his defense for keeping the offensive might of Cherry Creek at bay. 

“I think our defensive capabilities (were) incredible,” Lowry said. “(We stopped the) first two series right in a row with (them) cutting against the wind and we took advantage of those. Our defense has been underrated all year long. I don’t know what we give up, but it’s not very much. And they get us great field position.”

Columbine was certainly the underdog coming into Saturday’s matchup. Cherry Creek was coming out hot off a streak of four consecutive state titles, cementing their coach Dave Logan as the winningest coach in Colorado high school history.

Running back and Linebacker James Cillessen knew the expectations coming into the game, but he knew his team wasn’t going to let any mismatch, physical or statistical, keep them from playing their game.

“Lowry always says the heart is bigger than the size, and we had a lot of heart out there.” Cillessen said. “We got dogs everywhere on that offensive line, everywhere on that defensive line. We worked our butts off last season (and) during this season and everything came to fruition tonight.”

After the game concluded, Snyder was crowned CHSAA’s Most Outstanding Player for the 5A State Championship.

“It’s a dream come true,” Snyder said. “Everything we’ve worked for since last January in the weight room and all summer, it’s hard to believe but we’re here and it’s so exciting.”

Will Engle can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Despite the loss, the Colorado State University Rams show some good work as they fall short to the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sept. 2. CSU lost 24-50.
MW in agreement to play games against Washington St, Oregon St
Photo courtesy of CSU Athletics
Kennedy McDowell carves path for LGBTQIA+ athletes in stalwart fashion
Colorado State University Wide Receiver Tory Horton runs the ball
Hawaii ends CSU's football season in heartbreaking fashion
The Colorado State volleyball team cheers for each other after scoring a point against the US Air Force Academy Nov. 18.
Rams' volleyball sweeps their way into successful senior night
Louis Brown IV and Tory Horton celebrate a touchdown at the CSU football game against Nevada Nov. 18. CSU won 30-20.
Senior day triumph: Rams' football keeps bowl hopes alive in victory over Nevada
A complete list of CSUs 1st-year student signings
A complete list of CSU's 1st-year student signings
More in Football
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Justin Marshall: A complete football player in the making
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Rams football looks to keep the ball rolling against Nevada
Colorado State University No. 16 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi prepares to throw the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Explosive freshman debut leads Rams football to victory
Dante Wright (22) gets hit by a defender after making a reception during Colorado State Universitys game against San Diego State University Oct. 5, 2019. CSU fell to SDSU 24-10.
1 week at a time: Rams football seeks victory against SDSU
Shannon OHair mends the CSU football teams jerseys from last weekends game Nov. 6.
Unsung heroes: Football equipment room keeps Rams shipshape
Colorado State University wide receiver Silas Evans (18) threads between University of Wyoming players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.
Rams can't bring home Bronze Boot in loss to Cowboys
More in Homepage
Shelves in Ram Country Meats full of locally sourced honey, barbecue sauce, seasonings and more Nov. 16. Located in the Animal Sciences Building, Ram Country Meats hosts meat sales noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Meat science students of Ram Country Meats feed community
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm restaurant, owned and operated by Jesse Doerffel, offers farm-to-table dining.
3 queer-owned businesses to support in Fort Collins
Debating fairness: Laws restrict transgender athletes
Debating fairness: Laws restrict transgender athletes
AIDS misconceptions plague the LGBTQIA+ community
AIDS misconceptions plague the LGBTQIA+ community
Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Lifes presence on campus
Anti-LGBTQIA+ policies lead former CSU students to question Young Life's presence on campus
Colorado State University grad student Joe Palmer holds the basketball after a play in the Moby Arena on Nov. 29.
No. 20 CSU keeps undefeated season alive in thriller win against CU


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *