Rams start, finish strong in victory over UMKC

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol

Editors note: Read the full article.

Protesters gather outside the Colorado Capitol building in Denver during a Shut it Down for Palestine protest Nov. 9. Protestors echoed chants like, “The people united will never be defeated,” throughout the protest, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol demands ceasefire

Editors note: Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Rams start, finish strong in victory over UMKC

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
November 17, 2023
Colorado+State+University+number+12%2C+Patrick+Cartier%2C+shoots+a+3-pointer+at+the+Mens+basketball+season+opener+against+Louisiana+Tech%2C+CSU+won+81-73.
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University number 12, Patrick Cartier, shoots a 3-pointer at the Men’s basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.

Not every story needs to be told with a beginning, middle and end.

For Colorado State men’s basketball, they’ll probably omit the middle of their 84-61 win over UMKC when telling the story.

Ad

While the Rams didn’t trail for a single second Friday night, at points it even felt like they were on the verge of giving the game up.

Typically a 13-0 run to start off the game and a 23-point victory has the feel of a dominant game, but allowing the Roos to get back into the game after such a dominant start, makes the win feel only slightly-less compelling.

“Not the prettiest game necessarily,” coach Niko Medved said. “And look at the stat sheet like ‘wow you won by 23.’ So I’m pleased with that. I give (UMKC) credit, we jumped on them early right out of the gate, getting stops, making shots and then I thought they dug in.”

After allowing the Roos to get back within five early in the second half, it was Isaiah Stevens who found Nique Clifford on a breakaway dunk that vaulted the momentum back into the Rams favor.

From that point forward, it was the Clifford show.

“I trust our guys a lot,” Medved said. “Basketball can be a game of runs, you hate to let them claw all the way back into it after the start. … But obviously that was a big momentum play and to see our guys and extend the lead after that was great.”

Cliffords night in which he scored 13 points was certainly a tale of two halves. Ending the first 20 minutes with zero points on no shots, all of his damage came after the break, where he shot 5-of-5 from the field.

The depth was a big-time selling point for this team in the offseason. Something that the Rams struggled with a season ago.

On a night where Stevens was uncharacteristically quiet posting only eight points — the least amount of points he’s scored since Mar. 17, 2022 — it was that depth that ushered the Rams to victory.

Ad

“We pride ourselves on — it’s one of coach Medved’s philosophies is to be able to move the ball and share it,” Patrick Cartier said. “Whether that’s in transition, or in the half court. And obviously (Stevens) is kind of the lead on that with his passing ability and it’s pretty infectious I would say — and he honestly does not care how much he scores he just cares that we win.”

Cartier was a key driver in the Rams victory. He was one of the four starters who scored in double-digits.

Also scoring in double-digits was Josiah Strong. Strong has battled through a multitude of injuries throughout his collegiate career. Not only has he battled through the physical side of the injury, but staying mentally tough is also a big challenge.

He started off the season struggling from beyond-the-arc, but finally four games in, seeing that first one fall can be a major boost towards getting into a flow.

“It felt great man,” Strong said. “First and foremost I’ve got to give glory to god for even allowing me to play today. It’s been a long journey to say the least and seeing the first one go in — my teammates, (Cartier) in particular even talked to me before the game. They’ve been talking to me all week, just encouraging me to just stick with it, know who I am (and) have confidence in myself.”

While it feels like defense has been a strong suit for the Rams in their 4-0 start — holding their second opponent in a row under 30% from beyond-the-arc. — it’s something that will be a focus for them as they get deeper into the season.

The Rams are athletic and have a lot of guys that can guard multiple positions at a high level and it’s that ability that is going to be a key for them down the stretch.

“I think it’s crucial,” Strong said. “Especially for us if we want to make a run — the Mountain West is a tremendous league, it’s been a good league the past couple years. And having eight, nine, 10 guys that can all interchange and play different position, guard different positions is big time.”

Colorado State (4-0) now heads on the road for the Hall of Fame Classic. They play their first game against Boston College (3-0) at 11:30 a.m. Nov 22 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Women dressed in white athletic jerseys wrap their arms around one another as they celebrate their victory on the court.
Women's basketball transfer Sanna Ström finds home in FoCo
McKenna Hofschild carries the ball into CSUs side of the court during the CSU vs UNH basketball game on Nov. 15. (CSU won 67-45)
Stalwart defense propels Rams to victory over UNH
Colorado State University number 10, Nique Clifford, makes a basket at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
CSU men's basketball rises to occasion, remains perfect in Greeley
Isaiah Stevens (4) and Nique Clifford (10) take the ball down court Nov. 10. Stevens broke a Colorado State University assist record for the fourth time with 14 assists in the game.
CSU men's basketball puts on passing clinic en route to record-breaking win
McKenna Hofschild (4) ends the season opener at home with a total of 24 points, five assists, one steal and one block against the Le Moyne Dolphins Nov. 8.
1st points and Powerade: CSU women's basketball wins over Alabama A&M
Guard Jalen Lake (15) shoots a three pointer over a defender at the University of Colorado Boulder basketball game
New season, new role: Jalen Lake embraces team-first mentality
More in Homepage
Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) and middle blocker Naeemah Weathers (9) attempt to block a hit from The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 16.
CSU volleyball clinches playoff spot with sweep
Reflecting on LSCs history as renovations conclude
Reflecting on LSC's history as renovations conclude
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the Die-In at Woodward protest.
Gallery: Woodward Protest
After Colorado State University President Amy Parsons asked a question to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Gov. Polis answered Nov 15.
‘Disagree Better’ discusses political differences in higher education
Colorado State University Outside Hitter Kennedy Stanford (17) spikes the ball during the volleyball game against Stanford University Aug. 26.
Kennedy Stanford etches her name into record books
Turkey pardoned of liability for post-feast laziness
Turkey pardoned of liability for post-feast laziness
More in Men's Basketball
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Steven dribbles the ball down the court at the mens basketball season-opener against Louisiana Tech Nov. 6. CSU won 81-73.
Late 2nd-half run propels CSU men's basketball to season-opener victory
Isaiah Stevens (4), a Colorado State University point guard, warms up before the mens basketball scrimmage Oct. 14. The mens basketball season starts Nov. 6 against Louisiana Tech.
Men's basketball begins quest back to NCAA tournament
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens waits for a play call from the bench Jan 21.
Isaiah Stevens returns to CSU for one last ride
Guard Isaiah Stevens (4) calls out the play name Pacer to his teammates at the University of Colorado Boulder away basketball game Dec. 8. Stevens, a senior year athlete, has proven to lead his team well under high stress situations. Fans can continue to expect a commanding court presence from Stevens. Colorado State University went on to lose with a final score of 65-93.
Isaiah Stevens declares for NBA Draft
Colorado State guard John Tonje dribbles past Wyoming guard Ethan Anderson (20) Jan 21.
CSU basketball guard John Tonje enters transfer portal
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *