Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Get ready for tipoff: CSU women’s basketball begins shortly

Will Engle, Staff Reporter
November 1, 2023
Colorado+State+University+basketball+guard%2C+McKenna+Hofschild+%284%29%2C+defends+the+ball+against+an+opponent+from+Boise+State+University+at+Moby+Arena+Feb.+28.+CSU+won+66-51.
Collegian | Reiley Costa
Colorado State University basketball guard McKenna Hofschild (4) defends the ball against an opponent from Boise State University at Moby Arena Feb. 28. CSU won 66-51.

The lights of Moby Arena shine bright, and not everyone who steps in is prepared.

With reigning Mountain West Player of the Year McKenna Hofschild at the helm, the Colorado State women’s basketball team is prepared to shine brighter than ever before. 

Ad

After a devastating loss to conference rival Wyoming in the semifinals of the MW tournament last season, all eyes turned to how the Rams would prepare their squad to enter the 2023-24 season ready to take it all. 

It’s never been a question of who would lead the CSU squad going into the season. Hofschild, who led the team last season in scoring with 20.6 points per game — No. 17 in the nation — and assists with 7.2 per game — No. 5 in the nation — has been the core of the Rams offense since her transfer from Seton Hall in 2020. 

However, it isn’t just Hofschild’s offense that sets her apart. Coach Ryun Williams heavily praises her improvement on the defensive side of the ball, cementing the star as a near-unstoppable two-way threat. 

“That’s where McKenna has really improved,” Williams said. “She’s — I can’t believe I’m saying this — arguably our best on ball defender. Two years ago, (it) was like, ‘Do you even know what defense is, young lady?’ … I’m so proud of her for that growth. Her and (Isaiah Stevens) both have that rip-your-heart-out mentality.”

That consistent growth mindset exhibited by Hofschild isn’t solely hers. In fact, the mantra of small improvements every day has been echoed by Williams to the entire team as the season approaches. 

“Just small improvements every day,” Hofschild said when asked about Williams’ message to the team. “Try not to look too far ahead and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to get this done (and) this done, we’ve got to play this team at this state.’ … Take it one day at a time, one practice at a time and just make little improvements.”

The Rams are set to play their first regular-season match of the year Nov. 6 against Le Moyne College. The squad plays 29 games this regular season, 18 of which against conference opponents. 

While it may be too soon to start fantasizing about revenge, the team recognizes that they were unsatisfied with the result of last season, especially their loss to Wyoming in the MW semifinals. They plan to make things different this time. 

Colorado State is slated to take on the Cowgirls twice this season. First Jan. 20 in Laramie, Wyoming, then Feb. 17 in Moby Arena.

Ad

“I know about the rivalry now; I understand it,” said Cailyn Crocker, who joined the team last season. “We got the game-winner here, we lost over there and we lost in the Mountain West (tournament), so we went 1-2 with them last year. We need to make that 2-0. … We’ve got to end that. (Playing against Wyoming) is always an exciting game. The feels are always great, the vibes are always great. I’m happy to see what they’re going to bring this year because we’re definitely going to bring it too.”

CSU lost five players during the offseason, including 2022 MW Newcomer of the Year Destiny Thurman, who was second on the team in scoring with 13.4 points per game and led the team in steals with 41 on the season.

How do you replace a MW Newcomer of the Year? Well, you bring in another one.

Jackie Carman transferred to CSU from Wofford last April. The 5-foot-8-inch guard started all 32 games for the Terriers, ranking fifth in the Southern Conference in shooting with 15.1 points per game and leading her team in 3-pointers made with 66. Carman was named 2023 MW Preseason Newcomer of the Year in the preseason coaches poll

“She’s just been super quick on everything and able to pick up on a lot of things to where she’s just kind of flying on the offense and the defensive end,” Hofschild said. “She’s bringing a lot of experience, a lot of toughness (and a lot of) shotmaking.”

CSU’s second transfer after Carman was Sanna Ström, a junior from Kansas. Ström, a 6-foot guard, not only brings in collegiate experience but national experience as well. She competed for Sweden during the summer of 2022 in the FIBA U20 European Championships. Averaging 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, Ström and her team finished No. 11 overall.

“I think you’re going to see (something new) in Jackie Carman and Sanna Ström,” Williams said. “Those two kids will really impact our lineup. … They’re fun to watch. They play the game the right way. They play hard, they play with enthusiasm and (they celebrate). And so I think our fans are going to like that.”

In the MW preseason poll, Colorado State was predicted to finish second in the conference behind UNLV

The Rebels, led by star player and MW tournament MVP Desi-Rae Young, are the reigning champions of the conference, going undefeated 18-0 in the 2022-23 season conference play. The Rams were 0-2 against the team last season. However, due to both games being held within five points and CSU typically finding great defensive success against Young, holding her to just 11 and 13 points, Williams is hopeful that his squad can identify their mistakes from last season and get a better result this time around. 

“We’ve done a really good job from June to now of really focusing on what can get you in trouble,” Williams said. “Hopefully we improve on those and are even tougher to beat.”

Will Engle can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Colorado State guard Joe Palmer (20) grabs a rebound in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 9. The Rams lost 64-61 to San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mountain West Mens Basketball Championship.
CSU men's basketball to take on tough nonconference play
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens waits for a play call from the bench Jan 21.
Isaiah Stevens returns to CSU for one last ride
Head to Head: Is CSU a volleyball school or a womens basketball school?
Head to Head: Is CSU a volleyball school or a women's basketball school?
Colorado State University student-athlete Sydney Mech with her three favorite works of art in the Visual Arts gallery
Las Obras Maestras de Sydney Mech- La Artista Detrás de- la Atleta
(Photo illustration by Serena Bettis)
McKenna Hofschild: Dejando su propio legado
More in Homepage
Colorado State University swimmers cheer on their teammates during their meet against Denver University at Moby Pool Oct. 27.
Van Dyken's Moby pool record falls as Trietly has career day
Horoscopes Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
Horoscopes Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
The Curfman Gallery is expanding in the Lory Student Center Oct. 25. The expansion is occuring from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1, Nov. 4-17 and Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, 2024.
Curfman Gallery extension: Sideshow Gallery showcases student work
Killers of the Flower Moon draws attention 1st weekend in theaters
'Killers of the Flower Moon' draws attention 1st weekend in theaters
Pavelko: Its time for CSU students to start supporting all teams
Pavelko: It's time for CSU students to start supporting all teams
Souza: The brighter side of having to set back your clock
Souza: The brighter side of having to set back your clock
More in NCAA
Colorado State University players celebrate Olivia Fout s (18) goal from outside of the 18-yard box against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer advances to MW semifinals for 1st time in history
Both Colorado State University and the United States Air Force Academy power through the snow during the game Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.
Rams fall with snow against No. 19 Air Force
Senior Kennedy Stanford (17) and redshirt sophomore Kate Yoshimoto (18) celebrate after a sucessful play.
Kennedy Stanford dominates as CSU sweeps Boise State
Malaya Jones (1) and Karina Leber (42) jump up to block the ball from opponents Utah State Oct. 26. Colorado State University volleyball hosted a pink out game to show their support for fighting for a cure for cancer.
Heartbreaker in Moby: Rams volleyball reverse swept
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
Rams football back home as they try to ground Air Force
Collegian file photo
Rams cross country looks to win 1st women's title in 16 years


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *