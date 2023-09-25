Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Fort Collins City Hall located on North Meldrum Street and Laporte Avenue in Fort Collins April 20.
City council passes environmental, residential ordinances

Longtime Fort Collins resident Patricia Babbitt announced her run against Mayor Jeni Arndt as a write-in...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

CSU’s offensive explosion dominates Utah Tech on Ag Day

Ben Fairly, Sports Reporter
October 1, 2023
Colorado+State+University+football+players+celebrate+with+their+fans+at+the+end+of+their+game+against+the+Utah+Tech+University+Trailblazers+Sept.+30.+CSU+won+41-20.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University football players celebrate with their fans at the end of their game against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

The Aggie fans came out in their orange to support the Colorado State football team as they hosted Utah Tech for their annual Ag Day game, celebrating CSU’s rich agricultural tradition.

In the first quarter, the Tory Horton show began early. On CSU’s first drive of the game, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was able to find his main target on four separate occasions, totaling 60 yards and, eventually, the Rams’ first touchdown of the game. CSU put themselves in the lead early 7-0.

Ad

The Trailblazers looked to bounce back during their first drive.

Utah Tech drove downfield, where they met the Rams in the red zone and had their eyes on tying up the match. That was until Jack Howell intercepted an overthrow from Kobe Tracy up the middle, giving the ball back to CSU.

Shortly after, Fowler-Nicolosi once again showcased his special connection with his No. 1 option with a short pass that Horton was able to sneak up the sideline for a monster 76-yard touchdown, putting the Rams up two touchdowns over the Trailblazers.

“We like to correct each other,” Horton said. “It’s not so much about putting each other down, but we like to take the criticism because that’s what’s gonna help us become a championship team. We all know we’re here for one vote, and that’s to win games and to hopefully go to a bowl and a championship. Just having that mentality at practice really sets the tone for how we compete.”

Despite being down two scores early, Utah Tech continued to drive down the field. Finding themselves in the red zone yet again, Utah Tech was stopped by CSU’s defense, forcing them to take a field goal to get on the board. The Trailblazers cut the deficit to 11 points at 14-3.

Fowler-Nicolosi and the Rams offense kept the ball at the start of the second quarter. Utah Tech’s defense put significant pressure on the CSU offensive line, eventually breaking free and forcing Fowler-Nicolosi to fumble in CSU terroritory after he made an attempt to scramble for a first down. The Trailblazers made the recovery and set themselves up in Ram territory.

On their first play of the drive, Tracy connected with Beau Sparks up the middle for 33 yards into the endzone for the Trailblazer’s first touchdown of the game. Utah Tech brought it closer 14-10.

Due to lightning in the area, the game was hit with its first weather delay.

After a 30-minute delay, Jay Norvell helped drive his offense downfield in bounce-back fashion. Fowler-Nicolosi completed a deep 41-yard pass to Dylan Goffney, placing themselves close to the goal line. Fowler-Nicolosi then took himself into the endzone for a 4-yard touchdown run, the Rams’ first rushing touchdown of the season. CSU gave themselves leverage over the Trailblazers, leading 21-10.

Ad

Utah Tech’s offense wasn’t going down without a fight. Highlighted by an 18-yard run by Ronnie Walker Jr., the Trailblazers aggressively drove the ball upfield, eventually finding themselves in scoring position.

Mohammad Kamara entered the scene and made his presence known in Canvas Stadium with a monstrous play for a tackle and loss of 3 yards. However, Kamara’s big play was forgotten as Tracy connected with Sparks in the corner of the endzone for a Trailblazer touchdown. Utah Tech reduced the Rams’ lead to 21-17.

The Rams’ next possession found them in a 4-and-1 situation, and Norvell chose to go for it. Fowler-Nicolosi looked to make a pass but was unable to find an option, so he scrambled right. The play was called short, and the Rams turned the ball over on downs.

Shortly after, the game was hit with its second, and final, weather delay.

When play was back on, the Rams and the Trailblazers quickly finished out the second quarter and then headed into halftime.

The Trailblazers got the offense into momentum in the third quarter. They drove downfield but were yet again stopped in field goal range. The game was as close as it could get as the Rams still held onto the lead 21-20.

From there, Fowler-Nicolosi was able to get his offense to tap in. He found Dallin Holker for a clutch 27-yard gain, supported by a huge block by Horton, that set up running back Vann Shield for a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed. CSU extended their lead 27-20.

Heading into the fourth, CSU still needed insurance and obtained a much-needed stop against the Utah Tech offense.

Fowler-Nicolosi then found his tight end, Holker, once again, this time for a big 42-yard gain and touchdown to put the Rams up big. CSU led 34-20.

Utah Tech’s next drive was completely stopped by CSU’s defense. Kamara led the way with another sack, bringing his game total to 1.5 and tying Cory James for fourth-most career sacks in CSU history at 24.

“He plays with such passion and heart and desire — he’s just relentless,” Norvell said. “He’s having an amazing year, and I’m hearing from a lot of pro scouts that his pass rush is just rare”

The Rams then got the ball again, and Fowler-Nicolosi capped off a dominant win by finding his favorite target, Horton, in the endzone once again.

CSU didn’t look back and defeated Utah Tech 41-20.

Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton both showcased incredible performances during this year’s Ag Day. Horton caught 10 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He joined Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup as the only players to have multiple three-touchdown games for CSU.

Fowler-Nicolosi also completed 26 of 32 attempts for 462 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. His 462 passing yards are the third most in a single in CSU history.

The Rams look to build off their momentum and continue their winning streak as they travel to Utah State and take on the Aggies 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Reach Ben Fairly at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @benjaminfairly.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
UNLV finds no luck as CSU pulls off Ag Day sweep
UNLV finds no luck as CSU pulls off Ag Day sweep
Defensive specialist Ruby Kayser (49) serves the ball to the San Diego State University players Sept. 28.
CSU volleyball wins 1st conference game at home against SDSU
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
Rams rupture record book at Ram Classic
Members of the Colorado State and Middle Tennessee Football teams line up for a snap during their game Sept. 10.
Ag Day preview: 2-2 in Rams' sight for first time since 2017
Colorado State University Womens Soccer forward Olivia Fout (18) dribbles the ball during a match against University of Las Vegas Sept. 24. CSU tied with UNLV with a final score of 1-1.
Olivia Fout rediscovers love for soccer at CSU
Mia Massey (5) kicks the ball to her teammate on the other side of the field Sept. 21. Colorado State won over Nevada with a final score of 2-1.
Rams soccer ties with Rebels in battle atop MW standings
More in Football
Air raid cleared for takeoff in CSUs victory over MTSU
Air raid cleared for takeoff in CSU's victory over MTSU
Colorado State running back Avery Morrow runs through a gap in the Wyoming defense Nov 12
Thunder and lighting: Rams 1-2 duo in the backfield
Colorado State University defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) has been the target of many death threats after his hit against Travis Hunter Sept. 16.
Sanders, Norvell condemn death threats to Henry Blackburn
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell motivates his team before the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.
Moving forward: Rams look to notch first win against MTSU
University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes player Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) jumps for an interception during the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State University Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.
CU hangs on in double OT to best CSU
Why CSU produces better NFL talent than CU
Why CSU produces better NFL talent than CU
More in Homepage
New COVID-19 vaccine
New COVID-19 vaccine
AgNext Courtesy
CSU research facility pioneers sustainable cattle farming
Alaina Nobel, Courtney LaFontano, Tiana Fuentes and Jonathan Paul rehearse their roles for the play Silent Sky during a dress rehearsal at the Colorado State University University for the Arts Sept. 26 “I am excited to kick off our seasons theme of democracy which is also CSU theme,” Director Debbie Swann said. “When we chose the play we were looking for pieces that spoke to marginalized voices; giving voice to people who have previously been voiceless is what Silent Sky is about.”
Theater department prepares for 'Silent Sky' performance
Indians walk in a local market in New Delhi Jan. 13.
Semester at Sea: To be a student of the world
A reading corner next to the business section of Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins Sept. 15.
Celebrate reading freedom, Banned Book Week at Poudre Libraries
Colorado State University defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) has been the target of many death threats after his hit against Travis Hunter Sept. 16.
Lopez: Stop normalizing death threats against athletes


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *