Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown

Many Colorado State University students experienced disappointment when they found out student tickets...

Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected
Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs

Colorado State University and the University of Colorado Boulder are both very strong science schools;...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

When it comes to American Football, most people love to watch the NFL. We cannot really blame them though. This is where the magic happens....

AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023
Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023

Thunder and lighting: Rams 1-2 punch in the backfield

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 21, 2023
Colorado+State+running+back+Avery+Morrow+runs+through+a+gap+in+the+Wyoming+defense+Nov+12
Collegian | Gregory James
Colorado State running back Avery Morrow runs through a gap in the Wyoming defense Nov 12. The Rams lost 14-13.

In a world where quarterbacks and passing yards are all the buzz, rushing often gets put on a shelf and left there to collect dust. 

A team’s run game is often just as — if not more important than — passing, especially in Colorado, where as the season goes on, weather becomes more of a factor. Colorado State as a team didn’t run the ball very well last season, but despite that, Avery Morrow broke out for the Rams, solidifying himself as the team’s bell-cow back. 

Ad

“They both pack a punch when it comes to contact, so it’s guys with different foot speed, but they’ll still run through your soul if they have to.” –Jeremy Moses, CSU football running backs coach

Despite his breakout, the Rams still added Kobe Johnson to the running back room. Coming over from North Dakota State, it would appear the Rams would be in for a competition in the backfield come training camp. 

However, this wouldn’t be the case. The Rams instead viewed the two as complementary to one another, with head coach Jay Norvell telling them not to worry about who starts games because he views them both as starters. 

Running backs coach Jeremy Moses shared a sentiment similar to Norvell’s.

“They can do the same thing as each other, but then they’ve got things that separate themselves,” Moses said. “So to have a thunder and lightning-type package on the field at all times is really beneficial to us.”

That thunder and lightning-type package Moses talks about is not something every team has. For the Rams, they view this as an advantage.

“I think it keeps the defense off balance because they’re two guys that get in and out of cuts at different paces in different ways,” Moses said. “But they both pack a punch when it comes to contact, so it’s guys with different foot speed, but they’ll still run through your soul if they have to.”

Not every player would embrace an addition like Johnson, but the Rams as a team have embraced each other as a family, and Morrow embraces his addition in a positive way. 

“It’s just another element to the run game that we can add,” Morrow said. “Me taking 70 snaps, after a couple of games, my body started catching up with me. With Kobe here now, he just gives me that break that my body needs.”

Johnson agreed that keeping your body fresh as a running back is important, and having both players able to carry the offensive load can help. 

Ad

“Just playing off of each other, we’re two different backs clearly, but you know having those two different styles, they work well with each other,” Johnson said. “When a defense has to game plan for two different guys, it can get a little difficult.”

One of the big changes the Rams announced after the first week of the season was the change of starting quarterback. A good running game can be crucial in establishing a tempo and making life easier for Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who will be starting Saturday against Middle Tennessee.

“These two guys — matched with Brayden’s skill set — is going to make a defense have to play fast and make quick decisions,” Moses said. “(They’re) two backs that get downfield quickly, make quick moves around the second level and have a quarterback that can run around a little bit but makes quick decisions getting the ball out of his hands. So you should see the defense a little off balance and hopefully fatigued by the second quarter having to run sideline to sideline.”

Although the Rams’ running game is off to a slow start, there are still a lot of games to be played. Johnson is confident in his team and the running back room to show the fans their potential. 

“I’m most excited for the growth of this team — we saw what happened Saturday, but I feel like there’s a lot of good things out there,” Johnson said. “I feel like we’re going to continue to build on that, and it’s a long season — 11 more games guaranteed — and I’m just excited to see the growth in those games.”

Morrow shared that excitement, but he also called out any doubters of the team. There was a lot of anticipation leading up to the season, and while the Rams couldn’t come out on top against the Cougars, a lot of the team knows it’s a long season and that there will be improvement. 

“I’m just excited to prove everybody wrong,” Morrow said. “A lot of people are doubting us. Once we get this train roll, ain’t nobody going to be able to stop us. … We still have to come together as a team and learn how to play together, and it was obvious in the second half that we could do that. The future is looking bright, in my eyes.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) was all over the Washington State University Cougars offense during CSUs loss at Canvas Stadium Sept. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Sanders, Norvell condemn death threats to Henry Blackburn
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell motivates his team before the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against The University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.
Moving forward: Rams look to notch first win against MTSU
Senior Naeemah Weathers (9) prepares to spikes a ball during a match between Colorado State University and Colorado Boulder held at Moby Arena Sept. 15.
Taking off: Naeemah Weathers jets to stardom
Junior Ali Yoshida (7) prepares to pass the ball during Colorado State Universitys soccer match against University of Utah Sept. 17. CSU lost 0-1 via a penalty kick in the 76th minute.
CSU soccer struggles offensively against Utah in 2nd loss
University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes player Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) jumps for an interception during the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State University Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.
CU hangs on in double OT to best CSU
Team members of the Colorado State University Womens Volleyball club embrace during a timeout Sept. 15.
CSU volleyball doubleheader draws attention, scores
More in Football
Why CSU produces better NFL talent than CU
Why CSU produces better NFL talent than CU
Rivalry in the Rockies: History of CSU vs. CU football, volleyball
Rivalry in the Rockies: History of CSU vs. CU football, volleyball
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Showdown says goodbye to 2 decades of Mile High
Throw down at the showdown: A preview of what to expect
Throw down at the showdown: A preview of what to expect
Colorado State University running back Kobe Johnson (0) ran the full field for a punt return and CSUs first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter vs the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sep. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams show promise despite blowout in home football opener
The Colorado State University football team plays against each other during the Green vs. Gold spring game in Canvas Stadium April 22.
CSU football looks to start fresh against Washington State
More in Homepage
At the end of Battle of the Bands hosted by KCSU, Basement Baby won first place Sept. 14.
Basement Baby rocks KCSU’s Battle of the Bands
A guest in the store browses the shelves of Old Firehouse Books in Old Town Fort Collins Sept. 15.
Old Firehouse Books prioritizes NoCo pride
Ceriani: Keeping U+2 off ballot is damaging
Ceriani: Keeping U+2 off ballot is damaging
Lopez: Have you decided who youre going to be yet?
Lopez: Have you decided who you're going to be yet?
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *