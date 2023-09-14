Today's top stories
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
CU hangs on in double OT to best CSU

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 17, 2023
Colorado+State+University+Tight+End+Dallin+Holker+%285%29+scores+a+touchdown+during+the+Rocky+Mountain+Showdown+against+The+University+of+Colorado+Boulder+Sept.+16.+CU+won+43-35.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Colorado State University Tight End Dallin Holker (5) scores a touchdown during the Rocky Mountain Showdown against The University of Colorado Boulder Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.

Editors Note: This story has been updated to reflect a confusion between Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

 

Colorado State came into Folsom Field with a chance to win, going into two overtime periods. That was a lot more than what the nation expected them to do.

In the Monday press conference prior to the game, Jay Norvell said this game is about the team going in and earning respect. And despite the 43-35 double overtime loss, they did just that.

“Football is about learning that it’s about your team and not the other team,” Norvell said. “We decide how we’re going to play, and it doesn’t matter who’s on the schedule, and so it’ll be the same thing next and the week after that.”

The Rams did what the nation thought they couldn’t — play on the same level as CU. Outside of Fort Collins, there weren’t a lot of people who thought CSU could even put up a fight. Pat McAfee even said the Buffs would railroad the Rams. 

“I think our kids learned quite a bit,” Norvell said. “We’ll just take a look at the film — you know, 24-hour rule — and turn the page.”

It was a team effort in the first, with the Rams scoring twice on offense and once on defense. Ron Hardge III picked up a Travis Hunter fumble and housed it. Hunter ended up being taken to a local hospital during the game. Deion Sanders said he is OK, but he will be out for multiple weeks.

Hardge transferred to the Rams this offseason from Oregon State. While the concept of rivalry games isn’t new to Hardge, he still said that this one really lived up to the hype leading up to kickoff. 

“It definitely lived up to the hype, and we know what we need to do,” Hardge said. 

The Rams receiving room came to play. After a lot of talk from Hunter and the Buffs secondary throughout the week, the Rams receivers went nuclear against them.

Louis Brown IV didn’t only have a career night, going for 10 receptions and 131 yards, but he eclipsed his production from last season all in one night. 

Tory Horton was the only receiver who bested Brown in receiving putting up 10 and 133.

To top that, Dallin Holker added another two touchdowns to his Rams resume. 

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi had his ups and downs in the game, but two big characteristics of a great QB are poise and the ability to bounce back from mistakes. 

After throwing a pick six to Shilo Sanders in their own territory, Fowler-Nicolosi bounced back by throwing two touchdowns, which would see the Rams take a 21-14 lead into the half. 

“Knowing my boys had my back and letting them know that I had theirs no matterwhat,” Fowler-Nicolosi said. “For example, when I threw that pick six, I came to the sideline — not one nasty look, it was just, ‘We got y’all, we got y’all, we got your back.’ … It really gives me a lot of faith in the team and makes me feel pretty dang comfortable that I’m out there with them.”

The Rams offense had their struggles in the second half. Posting two turnovers in their first three drives, it looked like CU was poised to take control of the game. 

The Rams defense had a different idea. 

At one point the Rams held the Buffs to five straight punts, never allowing the explosive Buffs offense to get going. 

However, a big-time play from Sanders to Xavier Weaver would give the Buffs with a chance to tie the game, only needing to convert a two-point conversion to tie. Sanders would find Jimmy Horn Jr. to tie it up. 

After each team scored a touchdown in the first overtime period, CU would be the one to turn the lights off. Sanders found Michael Harrison down the seam to go up by six, then finding Weaver on the two-point attempt to put the Buffs up eight. 

The Rams were killed by penalties that would set them into a fourth and goal from the 19-yard line that would be far out of reach. 

So despite the efforts by the Rams, they couldn’t get it done. Twenty-four hours, and the Rams will move on. 

“That’s what I was looking for from them,” Norvell said. “I wanted to see them come out and play to win and be clear-eyed.”

Penalties were an issue for the Rams, with tensions at their highs: They were called for 17 penalties, totaling 187 yards — something that’s hard to and come out with a win. 

“Obviously we had too many penalties; I can’t even speak about it,” Norvell said. “It’s a real shame because a lot of those penalties took away a lot of great efforts from our kids.”

CSU will look ahead to their second game away from Canvas Stadium, as they will travel to play Middle Tennessee Sept. 23. The Blue Raiders are off to a 1-2 start to the season. Last season when the two teams faced off, MTU bested the Rams 34-19.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
