Rams women’s basketball makes a statement in must win game versus Boise State

The final game of the season marked an important one for the Colorado State University Rams women’s basketball team (19-10, 12-6). Prior to the game, where they battled with the Boise State University Broncos (16-15, 11-7), they sat in a four way tie for third place in the Mountain West Conference. In a must win game for the Rams, they showed up. The Rams ended up taking the game handily 66-51.

“It’s tourney time baby,” – CSU guard McKenna Hofschild

Despite holding the same conference record prior to tip off as the Broncos, San Diego State University Aztecs and the University New Mexico Lobos, the Rams controlled their own destiny.

The Mountain West tiebreaker scenario goes head to head first and if the series was split then “…each tied team’s record shall be compared against the team occupying the highest position in the standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains the advantage…” according to the Mountain West website.

Each of the Rams, Lobos and Aztecs split their season series with each other. This left Boise State, where both the Lobos and Aztecs split, but the Rams swept which pushed them ahead of the other two teams with Tuesday’s win. They are now the fourth seed headed into the Mountain West tournament behind the University of Wyoming and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Prior to tip off two seniors, who will not be returning to the team next year, were honored. Guards Destiny Thurman and Petra Farkas. While Thurman only spent one season on the team, she has been a major part of the Rams success this season. She was apart of the Rams two headed back court monster with fellow guard McKenna Hofschild. Farkas on the other hand played three seasons with the Rams and was apart of the team in the 2021-2022 season when they reached the MW finals.

“Its meant a lot coming here,” Thurman said. “It felt right to be here… it meant a lot to be playing in every game here.”

The Broncos started off the game hot from the three point line going 3-3 from beyond the arc, all three shots being wide open. Despite the opening fireworks from the Broncos, the Rams were able to stay in the game by matching their scoring.

After the first quarter the Rams locked-in on defense. It started in the front court with guard Sydney Mech and foward Cali Clark, making their presence known. Both registered a block each and Clark grabbed four rebounds in the first half.

The Rams were able to ride their first half dominance throughout the second half. Field goals were hard to come by for the Rams in the second half, but they got to the line and played defense. Despite the offensive woes in the second half, Thurman came through when it mattered. With 5:26 left to go in the fourth, Thurman hit the Rams first three pointer of the second half, putting the nail in the coffin.

“The thing I like tonight is they run a lot of stuff and they put you in a lot of ball screens and you gotta complete a lot of different plays during a defensive position,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “And I thought our kids really did that.”

The Rams now head to the Mountain West tournament and will take on the winner of the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State University Aggies on March 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rams will have a rest advantage as the winner of the Aggies and Broncos will be playing on a back to back.

