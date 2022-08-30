Colorado State closes out winning streak against UNC in 3-1 loss

Colorado State outside hitter Jacqi Van Liefde dives for a ball during the Colorado State volleyball open practice Aug. 10 Van Liefde is one of three seniors on the team this season.

The Colorado State University volleyball team entered Moby Arena tonight to battle our northern neighbors, the University of Northern Colorado Bears. Unfortunately, UNC shut down CSU’s long-earned, undefeated 2-0 season openers with a 3-1 loss.

Tonight’s matchup did not start in Rams’ favor, as the Bears managed to establish a 10-point lead early in the first set. Despite Colorado State’s efforts, UNC held down the net and ended the set 25-10. As the second set began, you could tell the Rams were motivated to take back the game as they battled to break the Bear’s lead. CSU tied with UNC four times before losing the lead and allowing the Bears to close out set two 25-13.

After coming back from half, Colorado State was ready for revenge as Karina Leber scored the first kill, putting the Rams on the scoreboard. Unprepared for a comeback, UNC lost a grasp on the previous leads they managed. With 24-23 on the board, it was clear this set could either make or break tonight’s matchup. In an intense scoreboard battle, Colorado State won the third set 25-23 and kept the game going.

The battle of the best didn’t end there, as the two teams swapped the lead a handful of times. As the fourth set inched closer to an end, Colorado State gave it everything they had. Regardless, UNC came out on top, winning the set 25-22 and ending the game 3-1.

The Colorado State Rams will continue in Moby Arena Thursday, Sept. 1 against the University of Arkansas at 7 p.m. to kick off a three-game homestead this weekend.

