Gallery: C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity houses unique specimens

Lauren Mascardo, Staff Photographer
January 30, 2025

  • A colorful moth species is preserved at the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • A small moth species is preserved at the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • A full case of a large moth species is stored in the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Moths are collected from a UV trap and frozen until they can be set and preserved in the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Vials of aquatic insects are stored in the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • A case of green June beetles from Arizona sits in the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24. The museum has insects from Niger to Mexico. Still, most of their selection is from Alberta to Northern Mexico.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Two species of cicadas from Malaysia are placed next to a penny for size comparison at the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University student AJ Thomas works as a volunteer at the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity. Jan. 24. Thomas was photographing pinned moths at the museum.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • One case holds about 54 moths out of the 197,000 moths and butterflies preserved in the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located in the Hartshorn Building on Colorado State University’s campus.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Chuck Harp, the collections manager at the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity, pulls a case of beetles from their 4 million pinned bugs in the museum Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '

  • Colorado State University student AJ Thomas pins a moth after photographing it for documentation at the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24. Thomas works as a volunteer at the museum, where any student and person of interest is welcome to volunteer.

    Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
    '
