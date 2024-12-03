The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Gallery: Past meets future in research preservation, innovation

Hannah Parcells, Ruby Secrest
December 5, 2024

  • Colorado State University apparel and merchandising student Euan Peart measures and marks leather for cutting in the Prototype Lab in the Nancy Richardson Design Center Dec. 1. The lab offers students access to cutting edge technology and a creative space to work on projects.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • A close up of the Colorado State University Archives & Special Collections Nov. 22. Among these collections are a wide array of unique items, including rare books, the diaries of former university presidents and more. The collections are carefully preserved and often aid in research at CSU.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • The Colorado State University Archives & Special Collections preserves unique archival materials for CSU Nov. 22. This Babylonian cone is etched with cuneiform and originates from 2060 BC.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • The Charles Maurer Herbarium Collection is tucked away on the first floor of the Anatomy/Zoology Building on Colorado State University’s main campus Dec. 2. The collection of plant specimens is open to the public and used for botanical research. “When we go to an area that’s maybe under documented, or we’re doing a survey, or we’re looking for something in particular, like a rare plant or a voucher for a research study, we have to make a specimen so that we document what was at that place at that time,” Herbarium Curator Jennifer Ackerfield said.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • A Juki TL-2200QVP Quilter is used in the Prototype Lab within the Nancy Richardson Design Building on Colorado State University’s main campus Dec. 1. The lab provides students with access to cutting-edge tools and technologies to turn design ideas into reality.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Colorado State University Ph.D. student André Araujo studies herbicide resistance Dec. 2. Araujo is testing four different mixtures that he has created to examine the resistance level of each mixture to the weed. He goes through an extensive process of planting, labeling, spraying and examining the weed for scientific research.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Colorado State University research associate Lucas Soares Rosa works in the greenhouse of the Weed Research Laboratory Dec. 2. He planted and labeled multiple plants for research throughout the day.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Cheyenne Fire Rescue firefighter Lt. Brent Osborne participates in Colorado State University’s Human Performance Clinical Research Laboratory’s Heart Disease Prevention Program Dec. 2. Osborne will retire at the end of the month.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Lt. Brent Osborne completes blood pressure testing with Colorado State University student Caleb Campbell Dec. 2. His results will be part of the Human Performance Clinical Research Laboratory’s Heart Disease Prevention Program. The program often partners with local firefighters like Osborne to complete testing on heart health. The program focuses on understanding the process of aging in the brain and body and has successfully provided services to fire and law enforcement agencies.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • The Charles Maurer Herbarium Collection at Colorado State University is the third-largest collection of plants and the oldest herbarium in the Rocky Mountain region Dec. 2. “It was founded in 1883, pretty much right after the university,” Herbarium Curator Jennifer Ackerman said. “This was one of the very first collections made by our first curator, Professor James Cassidy.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
    '

  • Ph.D. student Andre Araujo studies herbicide resistance at Colorado State University Dec. 2. He goes through an extensive process of creating multiple mixtures to then be used as a spray for different plants with the Weed Research Laboratory’s technology and resources.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Colorado State University research associate Lucas Soares Rosa works in the greenhouse of the Weed Research Laboratory Dec. 2.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Lt. Brent Osborne completes blood pressure testing with Colorado State University student Caleb Campbell as a part of the Human Performance Clinical Research Laboratory’s Heart Disease Prevention program Dec. 2. The program often partners with local firefighters, like Osborne, to complete testing on heart health. The program focuses on understanding the process of aging in the brain and body and has successfully provided services to fire and law enforcement agencies.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Third-year Ph.D. student Grissy Sime Mora works in Colorado State University’s Human Performance Clinical Research Laboratory as a part of the sleep and metabolism program Dec. 2. She works on planting down skeletal muscle cells, in which she looks at clock gene expression.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '
About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
