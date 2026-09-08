Szostak: Learning from polychronic societies can improve our relationships

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We’ve grown so accustomed to time as the metric of life. We don’t bat an eye when a friend says they don’t have time to get dinner with you on the weekend or that work is too much. The deadline is at midnight, and there are still files to read over. This is the result of what we know as a monochronic society.

Monochronic societies view time as linear and a resource to be used, with a mentality focused on churning out tasks one by one. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the U.S. is the main example of monochronism applied to the extreme. Commodifying time turns it into what can only be considered the capstone of capitalism, with most business structures centered on deadlines, due dates and time management.

What would it look like if that wasn’t the case? That’s where studying and understanding polychronic societies comes into play.

Polychronic societies prioritize relationships alongside time, with personal relationships more often being of greater priority. Polychronic societies today focus on multitasking; time management runs on relationships, conversation and an emphasis on adaptability over efficiency. Companies and work are malleable to the lives involved, not the other way around.

This may be difficult to grasp, so here’s an example that simplifies the two. Imagine you have a deadline due at work, but your best friend is giving birth, and you want to be there for her to help her settle into her new normal for a few days.

Monochronic societies, like the U.S., will have you go to your boss, where they’ll prod you with questions, see if this is time worth killing, and eventually decide you’ll get six hours off on Friday, unpaid. The language used to depict the reasoning uses time as the excuse — as the reason why you can’t spend your life with friends in pivotal moments. Statements like, “We need you here;” “We can’t finish the project by the deadline if you’re not around;” or, “Is that really worth skipping six hours of work?” are inherently monochronic.

Polychronic societies would view the relationship as a priority. Time isn’t of the essence or something measured for understanding the day’s function. The polychronic lens understands this is a monumental step in your friend’s life and being there to support her is vital to her health. It is a bonding moment in your lives. You would get the days you requested off, and the deadline is more of a suggestion than something to exhaust yourself over.

It’s obvious this is a utopian ideal for the U.S. to adapt to, and it’s simply impossible to scale. Decentralizing time would put Wall Street in havoc, companies in dismay and Type-A personalities in panic mode.

The argument isn’t to turn the United States on its head and multiply our focus. However, implementing polychronic rhythm into our personal lives would be immensely helpful in decentering our lives from systematic and capitalistic ritual.

The best way to do this is to allow ourselves to be inconvenienced by the friendships we make. We may not have control over work and school occupying the majority of our weeks, but spending the hours we do have with people, getting outside of routine and into adventures with friends allows us to live a multidimensional life that isn’t reliant on the clock.

Embrace spontaneity and be there for the ones you love. Before you know it, you won’t just have time — you’ll be living in the present.

Reach Vivian Szostak at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.