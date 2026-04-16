Weishaar: Whimsy takes work

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To be whimsical is to be “characterized by whim or caprice” and especially “lightly fanciful,” according to Merriam-Webster. I don’t know about you, but I have never found “lightly fanciful” on the shelves of Nordstrom Rack; whimsy is not just an outfit you can buy at the store.

A lot of people tend to regard alternative subcultures as merely aesthetic. Some perceive goth, emo and punk as interchangeable, or think kawaii means to only be cute. These sorts of misconceptions reduce the goals of these movements to only appearances, which not only damages their messages but erases them completely. While style is a big part of these subcultures, it is not the only part.

The most important part of these cultures is their rejection of mainstream ideas. Kawaii rejects maturity in order to celebrate cuteness. Punk is a direct reaction to mainstream rock. Emo provides space for emotions and challenges traditional masculinity. Goth celebrates individuality.

Whimsy, when seen on social media, is a lot about appearances: buttons, stars, flowers and bright colors, as well as tons of accessories and loose, flowy clothing. Of course, this can be a huge part of being whimsical; the aesthetic of whimsy is counterculture, just as any alternative style is, and dressing in a whimsical style brings more light into the world.

These clothes, of course, cannot be found on the rack. Just as buying studded belts off of Shein would make someone a poser in the punk world, buying a flowy shirt from TikTok Shop would make one a whimsy fraud. Most clothing stores are mainstream anyway. Buying a pink baby tee at Forever 21 is not whimsical, but hunting through a thrift store to find the perfect twirling skirt is. It takes effort and time to find something like that. Making accessories whimsical is my preferred option; create earrings with Shrinky Dinks or crochet a bandana. Take shopping out of the equation.

However, dress cannot be the only way to brighten your world.

Being whimsical takes work. It requires you to be a positive person, and you have to follow your whims. You have to find joy in small things. Joy is a form of resistance, and that is what makes a person whimsical.

Find joy where there is none, and find ways to romanticize your life. Play pretend when you do your chores. Make wishes on dandelions. Sing along to the radio with your car windows rolled down. Decorate your house with plants and postcards. Do something that makes you happy, even when the world is scary.

Having whimsy in your actions and attitude is not an easy thing to do. You have to put whimsy out into the world — and you cannot do so by shopping at HomeGoods.

Reach Audrey Weishaar at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.