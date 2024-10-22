Seymour: Homecoming weekend proves fall is finally here

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Most people can agree that the heat needs to hit the road, as it is time for the wind to blow through our hair as we walk to class. I am ready to wear sweaters and jeans and not collect a gallon of sweat before I make it to my first class. I am simply just waiting for those cozy fall nights. With Homecoming Weekend approaching, I know it is near.

Sure, it is October, which is a fall month, but it hasn’t completely felt like fall yet. The leaves have changed, which is magical, but the feeling of fall hasn’t fully hit yet. But I know Homecoming Weekend will tie everything together.

With Homecoming also comes Family Weekend, and for a lot of students, this will be the first time they will see their parents since summertime. This brings a lot of excitement because when I think of fall, I think of getting cozy, and what’s a better way to get cozy than being with your family?

For first-years, this is truly an opportunity to have a free Uber driver all weekend. You can finally grab that pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks, get that fall decor from Target, go to Spirit Halloween and buy a costume, go to the pumpkin patch or go to Trader Joe’s and pick out all the yummy fall snacks.

Parents can also take you out to do fun activities, such as having a nice dinner, which allows you to dress in a cute fall outfit. This is also, in my opinion, the most breathtaking time of year. I am sure there are a handful of parents who would love to take you on a hike and see all of the gorgeous trees changing color. Or if hiking isn’t your thing, just admiring the leaves on a drive or a walk with your parents can be so magical.

It also looks like the weather is finally going to cool down during Homecoming Weekend, which is amazing because we have been stuck in a sauna for the past five months. This means the weather during the football game will finally be at a manageable temperature, and we will be able to wear our CSU hoodies without ripping them off after the first quarter.

Fort Collins also hosts street fairs, shows, a flash mob and many other fall-themed events during Homecoming Weekend that would be a blast to check out with your family. Speaking of events, CSU puts on a number of them for everyone during Homecoming Weekend as well, starting with the Festival on The Oval. What doesn’t scream fall more than a festival? Plus, The Oval is going to be exploding with color because the leaves on the trees will be at peak color change.

I think fall is the best time to snuggle up on the couch, turn on a Halloween movie and sip on some apple cider. If your family is coming for Homecoming Weekend, then you get to share all of this with them.

If you’re a first-year, you get to show your family the new life you have built, which is incredibly comforting. If you’re not a first-year, then you still get to share your life with your family that you probably don’t get to see super often.

Even if your family isn’t coming for Homecoming Weekend, you can still feel all of the comfort. Just having a weekend full of fun events is exciting because it is something to look forward to. You can connect with your friends and cozy up with them while admiring the most beautiful time of year.

Reach Charlotte Seymour at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.