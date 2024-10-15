The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Pavelko: Election season is stressful — and it should be

Hana Pavelko, Collegian Columnist
October 16, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Every four years, we come across the same event: the presidential election. The calmness of November, which is supposed to be filled with turkeys and pumpkin pie, turns into awkward conversations with that one relative at the dinner table.

Election season turns the year into a sea of questions like, “Are you registered to vote?” “What issues do you want on the ballot?” “Which candidate do you support?” With candidates campaigning left and right, it makes it extremely hard not to get involved with the election.

With the constant whirlwind of campaign material, it is easy to get swept up in the race for who will become the next leader of our country and become anxious awaiting the fateful day in November when Americans cast their ballots. Election season is anxiety inducing, but that’s because it should be.

It is OK to be nervous about casting your ballot because there is a lot riding on who becomes president. It will be a big choice to make, and being a little nervous and anxious is important.”

Election season is a big time for the country; we are choosing someone to lead and represent America for the next four years. This is an important decision, and everyone over the age of 18 has a chance to share their opinion on who they want to lead the country.

It is normal to be a little anxious when making a decision on which candidate to vote for because you are entrusting them with an important job. Being the president comes with a house full of responsibilities we can hardly imagine, and the candidate who is selected must be up for the task.

With the political climate being so polarized, this year’s election will undoubtedly bring a huge change to the future of the United States. The next president will impact everyone in the country; it cannot be ignored. It is OK to be nervous about casting your ballot because there is a lot riding on who becomes president. It will be a big choice to make, and being a little nervous and anxious is important. You should care about the election, and being a little nervous about casting your vote only shows you do care about the outcome of the election. 

It has already been an election season for the record books, with multiple assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris stepping up as the new Democratic Party candidate. There is no telling what else might happen between now and Nov. 5. 

All that’s for certain is that as we approach Election Day, you should take into consideration all the factors that go into choosing who you want to vote for. And if it seems a little stressful, that’s OK. Embrace the stress, and really think about what your decision means. While it might seem a little silly to be worried about something like the presidential election, it only shows you care.

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.

Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.