Pavelko: Election season is stressful — and it should be

Every four years, we come across the same event: the presidential election. The calmness of November, which is supposed to be filled with turkeys and pumpkin pie, turns into awkward conversations with that one relative at the dinner table.

Election season turns the year into a sea of questions like, “Are you registered to vote?” “What issues do you want on the ballot?” “Which candidate do you support?” With candidates campaigning left and right, it makes it extremely hard not to get involved with the election.

With the constant whirlwind of campaign material, it is easy to get swept up in the race for who will become the next leader of our country and become anxious awaiting the fateful day in November when Americans cast their ballots. Election season is anxiety inducing, but that’s because it should be.

“It is OK to be nervous about casting your ballot because there is a lot riding on who becomes president. It will be a big choice to make, and being a little nervous and anxious is important.”

Election season is a big time for the country; we are choosing someone to lead and represent America for the next four years. This is an important decision, and everyone over the age of 18 has a chance to share their opinion on who they want to lead the country.

It is normal to be a little anxious when making a decision on which candidate to vote for because you are entrusting them with an important job. Being the president comes with a house full of responsibilities we can hardly imagine, and the candidate who is selected must be up for the task.

With the political climate being so polarized, this year’s election will undoubtedly bring a huge change to the future of the United States. The next president will impact everyone in the country; it cannot be ignored. It is OK to be nervous about casting your ballot because there is a lot riding on who becomes president. It will be a big choice to make, and being a little nervous and anxious is important. You should care about the election, and being a little nervous about casting your vote only shows you do care about the outcome of the election.

It has already been an election season for the record books, with multiple assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris stepping up as the new Democratic Party candidate. There is no telling what else might happen between now and Nov. 5.

All that’s for certain is that as we approach Election Day, you should take into consideration all the factors that go into choosing who you want to vote for. And if it seems a little stressful, that’s OK. Embrace the stress, and really think about what your decision means. While it might seem a little silly to be worried about something like the presidential election, it only shows you care.

