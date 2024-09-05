Masia: Fort Collins’ art scene does what Boulder wishes it could

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Although we may be gearing up to lose our seventh Rocky Mountain Showdown in a row, when I was tasked with comparing the local art scenes in Boulder and Fort Collins, I knew the Rams were going to absolutely clear.

Ad

Before I begin, let’s get one thing straight: Both cities are brimming with creativity. Each has a uniquely vibrant arts community that makes Colorado the gorgeous, expressive, hippie state it is. What sets the two apart is how integrated the art scene is into everyday life.

Let’s start with Boulder. With its stunning Flatirons backdrop, Boulder practically screams creative inspiration. It’s home to prestigious institutions like the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and has a long history of nurturing artists, writers and performers.

On any given day, you might find yourself wandering into an impromptu outdoor concert or stumbling across a pop-up art show in a local cafe. The city’s Pearl Street Mall features an eclectic mix of street performers, local galleries and public art installations, making art part of the everyday experience.

The NoBo Art District is a community-focused organization that promotes small artists and creative businesses located along Broadway and in northern Boulder neighborhoods. The city is gearing up for the NoBo Open Studios Tour in October, which features over 150 artists at over 100 studio locations countywide. With eight art-related majors and endless minors, our rival university is pumping out educated and talented artists every semester, and Boulder is preening with diverse, stunning artistry.

“It’s a city that’s sure to dazzle anyone who loves art — but for me, it feels a little too clean, a little too expected. The city’s art scene is polished, professional and often regarded as great. It’s the kind of art that wins awards, makes the galleries look impressive and draws in well heeled tourists. It is good, but does it get under your skin?”

And that brings me to our beautiful corner of the Front Range. Fort Collins’ art scene feels grittier, more grassroots — and that’s what I love about it. There’s a raw energy that pulses through this city and aligns with our small-town charm and laid-back vibe. Sure, we might not have something as high-profile as BMoCA, but we’ve got the Museum of Art Fort Collins, which doesn’t pale in comparison.

It features exhibitions from both local artists and international creators, offering an intimate space for the community to engage with art on a personal level.

Fort Collins’ art isn’t confined to galleries and neatly packaged shows. It spills out onto the streets and into everyday life; it’s in breweries, coffee shops and public parks. Art is something you stumble upon while living your life here, not something you seek out.

Some get so immersed in it, they almost forget Fort Collins is dripping with craftsmanship. Boulder has its murals, but Fort Collins has murals. Walking around Old Town, there’s Art in Public Places, a program that’s transformed utility boxes, alleys and even storm drains into canvases.

Fort Collins has dedicated entire spaces to artistry, including the Pianos About Town project; artists paint pianos that are then placed around the city for anyone to play. There is also the First Friday Art Walk, a monthly event in which galleries, studios and businesses open their doors to the public for self-guided walking tours. This event has grown into a community ritual; it’s approachable, affordable and accessible to the whole community.

Ad

Fort Collins is an art city that doesn’t just want you to observe — it wants you to participate. We are a city that gives everyone a brush and says, “Go for it.”

Both cities are cultural powerhouses in their own right, but Boulder’s art scene feels curated and safe, like a well-produced radio hit — catchy but not exactly groundbreaking.

If Boulder is “Espresso,” Fort Collins is “Femininomenon.” If Boulder is the “Mona Lisa,” Fort Collins is the “Lady with an Ermine.” If Boulder is Chanel, Fort Collins is Vivienne Westwood.

So while I might be biased — OK, I am biased — between the two towns, Boulder is where you go to see art, but in Fort Collins, you go to live it.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.