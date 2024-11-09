New food truck Wild Brats serves specialty bratwurst combinations

A bratwurst food truck adds a delicious, unique flair to the local street food scene. The most recent addition brings authentic German bratwurst to Fort Collins’ hungry crowd.

Wild Brats, a mobile eatery founded by local chef Craig Wilson, is making waves with its freshly grilled bratwurst. Made with many different meat combinations, the brats are served from a truck that’s quickly becoming a crowd favorite.

Wilson, who lived in Germany for part of his life, wanted to share a beloved food with the community — one close to his heart and palate. Bratwurst were a staple of his childhood. After making his unique and delicious recipe, Wilson is bringing that same rich flavor and authentic experience to the FoCo streets.

“I lived in Germany as a kid, so I was always into brats as it was,” Wilson said. “But then what happened was, I was going to start making my own sausages, but I was trying to find somebody that could stuff them for me, and I found somebody. … It was kind of a relief that I can do the recipes I want, but they already had 20-22 different styles, so I just rotate them out.”

Wild Brats serves a variety of bratwurst options, one of which is a combination of elk, venison, wild boar, antelope, bison, blue cheese and willow creek mushrooms in one brat. In the Hoppin’ Rattler brat, there is rabbit, pork, rattlesnake, jalapeno, chardonnay brat, cream cheese and sweet pineapple red pepper jelly. Each bratwurst is carefully crafted with high-quality meats and a blend of spices. The sausages are then grilled to perfection on site, ensuring customers enjoy a fresh, smoky flavor with every bite.

The truck’s menu includes more than just bratwursts, with sides of cucumber salad and assorted chips. The dessert menu has quick breads — in seasonal flavors — and spiced pecans, which are a big seller for Wilson. Finally, the truck offers biscuits and gravy along with bison chili for specialty items.

Since launching in 2022, Wild Brats has quickly gained a following. Wilson’s commitment to quality and authenticity has earned rave reviews from foodies and fans of German cuisine alike. Customers praised the rich flavor of the bratwurst and the truck’s friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

“I ordered the Hoppin’ Raddler,” said Kayden Stokes, a Wild Brats customer. “I never thought that rabbit, pork and rattlesnake would go well together. It also surprised me how well the cream cheese and sweet pineapple red pepper jelly tasted together. And to top it off, the guy was incredibly nice.”

Wilson’s food truck got its start parking outside a Loaf ‘N Jug in Wellington, Colorado, and is now bringing something special to local school events, Fort Collins’ Oktoberfest and so much more.

To find out where Wild Brats will be next, future patrons can follow the truck on social media or check out Wilson’s Website, where regular updates are posted about locations and events. With its delicious offerings and growing consumer base, it’s clear this food truck is here to stay.

