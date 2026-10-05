CSU hosts annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony, honoring 13 former Rams

As part of Colorado State University’s Homecoming & Family Weekend, the annual Distinguished Alumni Awards program honored the achievements of Colorado State University graduates Oct. 1.

This year, the Alumni Association presented 13 total awards: five individual awards and eight College Honor Alumni awards designated by individual colleges.

Joni and Gary Ozzello received the Jim and Nadine Henry Award for their longstanding commitment to both CSU and the Alumni Association. The couple was also honored at the Homecoming football game against Oregon State University, where they rung Old Main Bell.

While attending the university, Joni Ozzello completed a two-year business secretarial program, which she said granted her invaluable skills in the hospitality industry. Through the Denver Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, she helped promote Denver as an ideal destination for conventions.

Gary Ozzello began as an intern in CSU’s sports communication office and eventually became the senior associate athletic director for communications throughout his 42-year career at the university. Following his retirement from CSU in 2020, Gary Ozzell continues to serve as vice president of university relations at Canvas Credit Union.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Gary Ozzello said. “I can never give back to CSU what CSU gave to me. Ever. Not going to happen.”

Others expressed a similar sentiment, such as Dr. Apryl Steele, who graduated with a doctorate of veterinary medicine in 1997 and was the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ Honor Alumni Award recipient.

Steele commended the university for taking a chance on the unlikely veterinary student. As a first-generation student, Steele said CSU gave her the courage to become a leader in her field.

“CSU was my partner,” Steele said. “By creating the curriculum and the first program in the United States like this, and being willing to step up to the plate from that point of view, (it) made it possible. It’s all about creating access to veterinary care for the millions of animals that don’t have any access right now.”

Steele, who is now retired, is the former president and CEO of Humane Colorado, a local animal welfare organization. During her tenure at Humane Colorado, Steele notably aided in the establishment of the Humane Colorado Veterinary Hospital at CSU Spur.

The Alumni Association’s highest honor, the William E. Morgan Alumni Achievement Award, is reserved for alumni who have thrived on national or international levels. Kathleen Pitre was this year’s recipient. After spending more than two decades working with Ball Corporation, Pitre has assumed various corporate leadership positions including serving as the executive director of the Ball Foundation. Pitre serves on the College of Business Global Leadership Council and holds membership at the Green and Gold Foundation, a private foundation that is connected to the university and provides networking and educational or athletic gifting to select groups.

“My eyes were open to the possibilities of what my life could be in business, in community (and) in leadership,” Pitre said. “And as a student, as a grad student, as an intern and even an employee of the university during those years, my understanding and love for this institution deepened because I saw so many different angles of CSU and what it means to the people in the community.”

Many of the awardees acknowledged the impact their friends, professors and colleagues had on their professional careers. When Sal Giunta accepted the Charles A. Lory Public Service Award, presented to those who demonstrate leadership in their communities, career or personal life, he credited the people in his corner.

“How do I explain why I have the microphone?” Giunta said. “It has nothing to do with me. It has everything to do with everyone that surrounds me every single day.”

Giunta was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his efforts during combat operations in Afghanistan as part of the United States Army. Giunta was a nontraditional student at CSU and graduated with a degree in supply chain management in 2020.

“Colorado State (University) brought the community around me,” Giunta said. “I am proud to be from here because I am proud of all of you.”

Keith Meyer, recipient of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering’s Honor Alumni Award, emphasized the necessity in supporting the upcoming generation.

“I believe strongly in higher education, its importance, and how it affects everybody in our world,” Meyer said. “All of us alumni have a duty, and we should recognize the importance of higher education and the role it plays in our society, and how we as alumni need to continue to support this special place.”

Many alumni acknowledged the role the university has had in their careers and lives.

“All this said, this institution has had a huge impact on my life,” Meyer said. “From the time I stepped foot on this campus for orientation to this day, it’s a meaningful place to me, and I look forward to continuing to give back.”

Reach Simone McClellan at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.