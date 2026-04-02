This week in ASCSU: LSAB updates, office hours reform

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened April 1 for the 26th session of the 55th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the senate moved into gallery input. During which, Yishai Trowbridge, a representative on behalf of various student organizations, thanked senators for passing Resolution #5551, “ Upholding The Principles of Community in Career Fairs.”

Resolution #5551 “calls for CSU and CSU administration to cut ties with Woodward Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and any company in violation of our Principles of Community,” and comes from protest against these companies, which were present at the Feb. 26 engineering career fair. The resolution was passed via secret ballot vote during the 25th senate session March 25.

“(Passing Resolution #5551 is) a great step in the right direction, and we’re really proud that our senate is actually wanting to do that and fight for us in that way,” Trowbridge said.

Senate next moved to campus community reports, during which senators shared various community events happening over the next few weeks, including the ACT Human Rights Film Festival and the 76th Annual Skyline Stampede, as well as highlighting Sexual Assault Awareness Month and APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month.

The executive, judicial and legislative branches then gave their respective reports. During executive reports, Director of Governmental Affairs Jelicity Luna provided updates on the Legislative Strategic Advisory Board. Luna discussed Colorado House Bill 26-1029, “Student Representation Commission on Higher Education,” which adds two student seats to the Colorado Commission of Higher Education; Luna said LSAB endorsed the bill. Luna also discussed SB 26-120, “Missing Person Training and Higher Education Reporting,” as well as House Bill 26-1335, “Abortion Medication Access on College Campuses,” both of which LSAB endorsed.

Luna also shared a report from LSAB’s lobbyists, which included information about the Joint Budget Committee’s finalized higher education recommendations. The note said $9.5 million will be restored from the general fund, which comes from a fiscal year 2025-26 supplemental reduction. Of the $9.5 million, Luna said approximately $1.8 million would be restored to the CSU System. The Colorado Joint Budget Committee also recommended a 3% tuition increase for all students.

“We can advocate on our end to the Board of Governors to ensure that the raise does not come at a higher price to our students,” Luna said. “Even though we do have that tuition increase, we can take this as a win just because every year, tuition is going to increase, but we also got that $1.8 million back to the CSU System.”

Moving into old business, Resolution #5544, “Office Hours Reform Bill,” was revisited. The resolution aims to restructure the former ASCSU office hours system with a “more outcome-determined model centering direct constituent engagement.”

Following discussion and debate, Resolution #5544 was passed with unanimous consent.

Lastly, Bill #5529, “Establishing Legislative Referenda in ASCSU elections,” was confirmed. The bill amends the ASCSU Constitution by “adding a process for the legislature of ASCSU to refer questions to a vote of the student body during the ASCSU election.”

After entering the committee of the whole, Q&A and discussion and debate, the bill was passed with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will reconvene April 8.