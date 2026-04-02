Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

This week in ASCSU: LSAB updates, office hours reform

Chloe Rios, Staff Reporter
April 2, 2026
Collegian | JJ Starks
The gathered members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University ask questions regarding the proposed railway plans and what its impact would be March 25. Many of the questions focused on the costs associated with the proposed railway.

 The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened April 1 for the 26th session of the 55th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the senate moved into gallery input. During which, Yishai Trowbridge, a representative on behalf of various student organizations, thanked senators for passing Resolution #5551, “ Upholding The Principles of Community in Career Fairs.”

Resolution #5551 “calls for CSU and CSU administration to cut ties with Woodward Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and any company in violation of our Principles of Community,” and comes from protest against these companies, which were present at the Feb. 26 engineering career fair.  The resolution was passed via secret ballot vote during the 25th senate session March 25.

“(Passing Resolution #5551 is) a great step in the right direction, and we’re really proud that our senate is actually wanting to do that and fight for us in that way,”  Trowbridge said.

Senate next moved to campus community reports, during which senators shared various community events happening over the next few weeks, including the ACT Human Rights Film Festival and the 76th Annual Skyline Stampede, as well as highlighting Sexual Assault Awareness Month and APIDA and SWANA Heritage Month.

The executive, judicial and legislative branches then gave their respective reports. During executive reports, Director of Governmental Affairs Jelicity Luna provided updates on the Legislative Strategic Advisory Board. Luna discussed Colorado House Bill 26-1029, “Student Representation Commission on Higher Education,” which adds two student seats to the Colorado Commission of Higher Education; Luna said LSAB endorsed the bill. Luna also discussed SB 26-120, “Missing Person Training and Higher Education Reporting,” as well as House Bill 26-1335, “Abortion Medication Access on College Campuses,” both of which LSAB endorsed.

Luna also shared a report from LSAB’s lobbyists, which included information about the Joint Budget Committee’s finalized higher education recommendations. The note said $9.5 million will be restored from the general fund, which comes from a fiscal year 2025-26 supplemental reduction. Of the $9.5 million, Luna said approximately $1.8 million would be restored to the CSU System. The Colorado Joint Budget Committee also recommended a 3% tuition increase for all students.

“We can advocate on our end to the Board of Governors to ensure that the raise does not come at a higher price to our students,” Luna said. “Even though we do have that tuition increase, we can take this as a win just because every year, tuition is going to increase, but we also got that $1.8 million back to the CSU System.”

Moving into old business, Resolution #5544, “Office Hours Reform Bill,” was revisited. The resolution aims to restructure the former ASCSU office hours system with a “more outcome-determined model centering direct constituent engagement.”

Following discussion and debate, Resolution #5544 was passed with unanimous consent.

Lastly, Bill #5529, “Establishing Legislative Referenda in ASCSU elections,” was confirmed. The bill amends the ASCSU Constitution by “adding a process for the legislature of ASCSU to refer questions to a vote of the student body during the ASCSU election.”

After entering the committee of the whole, Q&A and discussion and debate, the bill was passed with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will reconvene April 8.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in ASCSU
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his dog pose with the Associated Students of Colorado State University and guests on March 31. Polis visited with students as part of the Day at the Capitol event.
ASCSU annual Day at the Capitol promotes legislative engagement, student representation
Ant, a Colorado State University student, makes a plea to the gathered Associated Students of CSU senate members regarding CSU’s involvement with companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Woodward March 25. “Vote in favor of this career fair resolution,” Ant said. “Take a stand, and you will be remembered as we remember the ASCSU of the Vietnam War era, people that stood for something.”
This week in ASCSU: Career fair resolution passes, funding pocket pantries
Colorado State University ROTC student rides the mechanical bull during the Saddle Up and Vote event on the Lory Student Center Plaza March 10. "I honestly like this better than the ice skating; it's more interesting," Colorado State University student Abbie Blunt said.
CSU students saddle up on The Plaza as ASCSU elections conclude
More in Homepage
Drag performer Jenna Tavia crawls toward the front of the stage during her Monster High-themed number with Matilda Bixby during the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.
CSU’s annual drag show supports students in celebration of artistry
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 18 contestant Nini Coco walks through the audience and collects tips in her final number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. During a Q&A, Nini Coco spoke about growing up in North Texas and working to discover herself. "Finding drag was kind of this way for me to heal from some of these really difficult experiences that I had as a kid, feeling pressure to be one type of way," she said.
Gallery: Nini Coco joins student, local performers on CSU stage
Colorado State University track and field athlete Alora Tortorelli Cruz strains to get ahead in the women's 100-meter dash during CSU's Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.
Gallery: CSU track and field hosts Jack Christiansen Invitational
More in News
People protesting in Old Town Fort Collins on March 28. Holding a sign saying "you can't hide the Epstein files under a pile of bodies."
Gallery: Fort Collins assembles for third No Kings protest
Hunter Powell throws the shot put in the March 31, 2019 meet at University of Northern Colorado. Powell would go on to place 5th overall. (Alyse Oxenford | Collegian)
Breaking: CSU alumnus, Olympic bobsledder Hunter Powell announced as 2026 Universitywide Commencement speaker
No Kings protesters raise signs during the rally at Fort Collins’ Civic Center Park to hear speeches, music and shoutouts from community organizations prior to the march March 28. As part of the third No Kings rally, roughly 10,000 attendees marched through Fort Collins protesting the actions of President Donald Trump's administration.
'This isn't American': Fort Collins residents assemble for third No Kings protest