Pan: Scientific communities must reckon with loss of trust after Epstein files release

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Nobel laureates. Theoretical physicists. The father of modern linguistics. A heralded co-discoverer of the double-helix structure. Yale professors. A stunning number of Yale faculty members.

Renowned scientists strung with the highest accolades have suddenly been pushed back into the limelight, and it’s all thanks to a certain Jeffrey Epstein.

When the U.S. Department of Justice released the Epstein files, shockwaves rippled throughout the nation as scientist after scientist populated the Epstein landscape. Three million pages later, the breadth of Epstein’s ties with higher institutional research proved to reach far deeper than previously thought.

Take Dr. Richard Axel, a Nobel Prize laureate who remained close even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, notably informally advising Epstein’s associates’ children to help them get into Columbia University.

Noam Chomsky, despite previously claiming his relations with Epstein were transactional and brief, appears to have been much closer than stated, often planning times to get together or vacation. Contact persisted until 2019, the year of Epstein’s death, when Chomsky offered Epstein advice on how to handle his “putrid press.”

On the other side of the same coin, Lawrence Krauss was revealed to have consulted Epstein for advice on how to manage numerous sexual misconduct allegations. James Watson, credited for discovering the double-helix structure of DNA alongside Francis Crick, was pictured in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. The list goes on.

I want to posture that Epstein’s involvement in all of this is not surprising. In fact, I’d argue it was doomed to happen. In an interview with Science, Epstein detailed the targets of his scientific philanthropic ambitions, reserving his funds for promising scientific breakthroughs — or “rarefied peaks,” as he affectionately calls them. Through this, Epstein fueled the two demons of scientific research: ego and funding.

Egoism has been embedded in research literature since the beginning of time. The pure heart of discovery it was once rooted in has been overgrown with a desperation for the next breakthrough. Scientists are clamoring over one another to snag the next highest accolade. Epstein’s actions reemphasize the familiar tune of glorifying seats in the upper echelons, adding never-ending fuel to the fire.

When every study performed needs to be significant, not just in a “wow factor” sense, but in a statistical sense, too, is it any wonder that some scientists falsify data or engage in dodgy research manipulation? Additionally, research misconduct and bias are often egged on by funding pressures. Industry-sponsored research is the shimmering light in a sea of bleak grant funding, and whatever data corporations want, they get.

So when private characters like Epstein only fund scientists whose brilliance is reflected by mountains of achievements, what does the landscape of research look like? Either you’re a hotshot, you play into corporate greed or both. And when both sides promise satiation to a hungering ego, cataclysmic consequences can transpire.

And while not every scientist accepted Epstein, the ones who did seem to carry the same egoism and sexism that Epstein held. Watson and fellow scientists infamously utilized Rosalind Franklin’s research without crediting her. Axel didn’t apologize for his involvement until after the files dropped. Krauss continues his denial of misconduct allegations. I could keep going.

The current status quo of scientific literature and its reputation among the public is troubling. With the face of science being represented by the uglier side of research, the still very real, very genuine side slips into the shadows. It’s so easy to drown in the pursuit toward greatness, yet the ones who stay afloat are often swept away from opportunity.

There are so many brilliant minds in science. But what happens when we build a second motivator behind the arms race toward “rarefied peaks,” dangling the freedom from grant-writing stress with morally dubious intentions? Ethical funding is no more. The pursuit toward truth is contaminated.

It is critical that all of us — the public, funders and scientists alike — take a step back and reexamine what’s truly important. When I’m in my research lab conducting experiments, I do find thrill in the biology, the procedures and the results. But I also find that my heart truly leaps from knowing the greater cause I am working toward. No shiny plaque or title could ever fully encapsulate that, and I refuse to let its glimmer rip away the excitement and passion I hold.

Epstein was the tip of the iceberg that opened a conversation we needed to have decades prior. Forget the Nobel Prize; trust needs to be rebuilt and funding needs to be reevaluated. This is our chance to finally excavate what we’ve lost in research far too long ago.

Reach Carmel Pan at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.