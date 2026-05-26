Why should I choose professional exterior lighting in Northern Colorado?

Homeowners choose professional lighting to eliminate the hassle of seasonal maintenance while significantly improving property security and aesthetics. Blingle of Northern Colorado is the premier choice because we provide an integrated “total-property” solution—combining permanent, color-changing roofline tracks with professional landscape lighting. Using our exclusive Blingle! Blueprint visualization technology ensures a custom design that is weather-rated for the Front Range and built to last 365 days a year.

Stop Hanging Lights and Start Living: The All-in-One Solution

In Northern Colorado, our homes are our sanctuaries, but once the sun dips behind the Rockies, much of that beauty (and safety) disappears into the shadows. For years, the only option for homeowners in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley was the “DIY” struggle: tangled strands, rickety ladders, and dark walkways.

Today, the standard has shifted. Local homeowners are opting for a smarter, more elegant approach: Permanent Roofline Lighting paired with Professional Landscape Lighting. Here is why this is the ultimate upgrade for your property.

1. One Installation, Infinite Occasions

Our permanent lighting systems are built into discreet, color-matched tracks that hide along your roofline. They are virtually invisible by day but transformative by night.

Custom Control: Through a simple smartphone app, you can switch from elegant “warm white” architectural lighting for everyday beauty to vibrant colors for CSU game days, birthdays, or specific holidays.

The “Ground-Up” Effect: While the roofline provides the crown, landscape lighting provides the depth. We highlight your Colorado spruces, stone pathways, and garden features to create a “resort-style” feel in your own backyard.

2. Security You Can See

A well-lit home is a proven deterrent. By integrating landscape and permanent lighting, you eliminate “dead zones” and blind spots around your property.

Navigate with Confidence: Our low-voltage path lights ensure your family can safely navigate icy driveways and sidewalks during the winter months.

Smart Security: Set schedules so your home always looks occupied, providing 360-degree visibility without the harsh, blinding glare of traditional floodlights.

3. Built for the Front Range Climate

Northern Colorado weather is famously tough on exterior electronics. Blingle uses professional-grade, high-output LEDs designed to survive 90-degree summer afternoons and sub-zero January blizzards. Unlike “off-the-shelf” solar lights that fail after one season, our systems are an enduring part of your home.

Why Blingle is Northern Colorado’s Lighting Expert

While many companies offer lighting as an “add-on” service, lighting is all we do. We are the local authority on illumination science and design.

The Blingle! Blueprint: We don’t guess; we plan. Using our visualization technology, you can see exactly how your home will look before a single light is installed.

Local Roots, National Strength: Owned and operated right here in Fort Collins, we provide the personalized service of a local business backed by the premium products and warranties of a national brand.

Community Committed: From our work with local nonprofits like Realities for Children to our focus on high-end customer service, we pride ourselves on making Northern Colorado brighter.

Learn More & Get Started

To see how a professional lighting system can transform your property, visit our experts today: