Breaking: Fire alerts reported adjacent to CSU Foothills Campus

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University Public Safety issued an alert at 5:33 p.m. April 23 regarding a vegetation fire in the Maxwell Natural Area near the Foothills Campus, asking people to avoid the area following several 911 calls at 4:43 p.m. that first made authorities aware of the fire.

At this time, according to Fire Chief of the Poudre Fire Authority Derek Bergsten, the fire is contained.

By 5:54 p.m., a second alert was issued ordering voluntary evacuations for the “residents west of Overland Trail, south of Dixon Canyon Rd and north of South Loop Trail.” The alert also urged those to gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

Rocky Mountain High School has been set up as an evacuation assembly point.

Investigators are currently at the scene to determine the source of the fire. Meanwhile, PFA is securing aid from air resources to drop water on hot spots.

The burn scar was also visible from the equine center, but no animals were evacuated, as Bergsten said there is “no other danger.” He also confirmed the horses are safe.

At 7:06 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted, giving residents the all clear.

Safety updates can also be found at www.safety.colostate.edu.

Reach Sophie Webb at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.