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Breaking: Fire alerts reported adjacent to CSU Foothills Campus

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
April 23, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Smoke from a nine-acre fire first identified in a subdivision of the Pond neighborhood April 23. Poudre Fire Authority worked with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding departments to sucessfully contain the fire.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University Public Safety issued an alert at 5:33 p.m. April 23 regarding a vegetation fire in the Maxwell Natural Area near the Foothills Campus, asking people to avoid the area following several 911 calls at 4:43 p.m. that first made authorities aware of the fire.

At this time, according to Fire Chief of the Poudre Fire Authority Derek Bergsten, the fire is contained.

By 5:54 p.m., a second alert was issued ordering voluntary evacuations for the “residents west of Overland Trail, south of Dixon Canyon Rd and north of South Loop Trail.” The alert also urged those to gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

Rocky Mountain High School has been set up as an evacuation assembly point.

Investigators are currently at the scene to determine the source of the fire. Meanwhile, PFA is securing aid from air resources to drop water on hot spots.

The burn scar was also visible from the equine center, but no animals were evacuated, as Bergsten said there is “no other danger.” He also confirmed the horses are safe.

At 7:06 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted, giving residents the all clear.

Safety updates can also be found at www.safety.colostate.edu.

Reach Sophie Webb at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.