CSU earns fifth consecutive platinum achievement in recent sustainability ranking

Colorado State University has once again been awarded a Platinum rating in acknowledgement for their outstanding sustainability achievements and leadership for the fifth consecutive time.

From the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, CSU earned the award using the STARS program, also known as the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System.

“(Sustainability for me) is definitely about using our resources and our land in ways that allow future generations to still be able to enjoy that,” said Tonie Miyamoto, executive director of communications and sustainability within the Vice President for Student Affairs Office. “It’s about doing development and protection of resources in such a way that the next generation can also enjoy them.”

STARS, an independent, internationally recognized program, goes in-depth into the sustainability aspects of a higher education institution. By covering academics, innovation, engagement, operations and administrations involved in sustainability, the award gives global recognition to deserving institutions.

“I think what STARS represents that’s so impressive is, it’s not just our world-class faculty members who are recognized as leaders in their field,” Miyamoto said. “It is really everyone at CSU who contributes to this because we really do track, how is everyone getting to campus, what classes are our students taking, what events and organizations are people engaged with. It’s just so comprehensive that I think it truly reflects our campus community.”

STARS awards five distinct level rankings to universities that submitted their ratings: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and the reporter designation award. The purpose of the rating system is to bring an understanding of sustainability to higher education, allow for continual improvement throughout an institution and build a strong, diverse community.

STARS has been used to report the extensive performance of an institution in sustainability. Over 1,200 institutions across the world participate, giving the award immense credibility for higher institutions.

The award ranks CSU second in the United States and third worldwide for its strategic efforts to involve and incorporate sustainability into everyday life around campus. Along with the new ranking, CSU has now joined Cornell University as the only other higher education to earn the STARS Platinum award five or more times.

CSU was the first higher education institution to earn a Platinum status in 2015 and has since earned four others while advancing along the way. From having first submitted data in 2009, CSU has increased its efforts and actions involving sustainability.

“We got our first Platinum in 2015, so we’ve now done that five times over the past 11 years, which (has) been a significant commitment that we’ve made,” Miyamoto said. “What we’ve done to stay at the top is continue to increase our investments in sustainability. We continue to develop more courses in sustainability across all colleges.”

As the rating system is quite comprehensive, a team across CSU’s campus works to put together the data in order to be able to submit enough for the program. The report submitted involves several facilities, faculty and staff members from all departments, along with students and administrators contributing to help build their progress. The collection can take over the course of a year, with resubmissions occurring every two to three years.

In the most recent data submission in November 2025, CSU earned a score of 88.78, earning them the Platinum award valid through January 2029.

“I worked with faculty and staff across campus to collect and verify data for CSU’s STARS submission,” Sustainability Reporting Fellow Debbie Meisinger said. “This included collaborating with the facilities team to track greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and waste streams, as well as documenting sustainability-focused courses, research projects and student engagement programs.”

Ninety-eight percent of CSU’s academic departments offer at least one course that involves sustainability, and 48% of principal investigators have at least one research project focusing on sustainability. In addition, 75% of employees have reported gaining a better understanding of sustainability since working at CSU.

“What stood out to me was seeing how sustainability isn’t just one department’s responsibility at CSU; it’s woven into every part of campus life, and my role was helping capture that comprehensive picture for the STARS report,” Meisinger said.

CSU has made much progress in its multiple sustainability efforts, including signing a 20-year partnership with Pivot Energy, a national leader in renewable energy and an independent power producer.

The achievement has reaffirmed CSU’s reputation as a leader in sustainability and gives hope for more advancements to be made in the future.

“Sustainability isn’t one office’s responsibility; it’s a core value shaping decisions across the entire campus,” Meisinger said. “Earning Platinum status five times is proof of that sustained, universitywide commitment.”

