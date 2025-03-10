Breaking: CSU announces measures aimed at protecting financial stability in light of federal changes

Colorado State University has implemented a temporary pause on hiring as part of newly outlined steps to protect the institution’s financial stability following federal funding concerns raised since President Donald Trump took office.

The new steps are outlined in a message from Vice President for University Operations and Chief Financial Officer Brendan Hanlon sent to CSU vice presidents, the deans of each college, department heads and campus supervisors Tuesday, March 11.

These new steps come in the wake of campuswide concern regarding research funding and the future of academic programming and CSU’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Following student-led demonstrations calling for the protection of CSU’s Cultural Resource Centers, CSU President Amy Parsons sent a message to campus stating that no substantial changes will be made to the operations, services or programs operated by the CRCs Thursday, Feb. 20.

“Both the volatility of state funding and recent federal shifts in priorities make long-term financial planning more challenging and critical than ever,” Hanlon wrote. “Given these factors, it is crucial that we take additional steps now to manage expenses, prioritize jobs and ensure resources remain dedicated to supporting our core mission of teaching, research and service.”

Current steps being taken by the university to reduce potential disruptions to campus operations include personnel cost controls and discretionary spending controls, according to Hanlon’s message.

To reduce personnel costs CSU has implemented a “hiring chill” until further notice, following in the footsteps of several other universities across the country.

“This measure will pause recruitment and hiring decisions for most vacant positions, except those deemed essential to core operations and/or the life and safety of campus,” Hanlon’s statement reads.

No additional details are currently available regarding the hiring pause.

Further steps to reduce personnel costs include minimizing mid-year salary adjustments except in cases where a pay increase is legally required and a review by deans and university vice presidents will be required for all stipend and contract extension requests. Additionally, overtime pay will need to receive prior approval.

Discretionary spending controls will include limitations on travel expenses, professional development outside of essential roles, university-sponsored event costs and hospitality expenditures.

“These temporary measures are being implemented to ensure financial stability and minimize job losses as we navigate uncertain funding conditions,” Hanlon’s statement reads. “While these steps require adjustments, they allow us to take control of our financial future and avoid more severe disruptions later.”

Hanlon’s message requests that all CSU departments follow the outlined guidelines until further notice.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on social media @hannahparcells.