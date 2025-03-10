Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking: CSU announces measures aimed at protecting financial stability in light of federal changes

Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
March 11, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Colorado State University has implemented a temporary pause on hiring as part of newly outlined steps to protect the institution’s financial stability following federal funding concerns raised since President Donald Trump took office.

The new steps are outlined in a message from Vice President for University Operations and Chief Financial Officer Brendan Hanlon sent to CSU vice presidents, the deans of each college, department heads and campus supervisors Tuesday, March 11.

These new steps come in the wake of campuswide concern regarding research funding and the future of academic programming and CSU’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Following student-led demonstrations calling for the protection of CSU’s Cultural Resource Centers, CSU President Amy Parsons sent a message to campus stating that no substantial changes will be made to the operations, services or programs operated by the CRCs Thursday, Feb. 20.

“Both the volatility of state funding and recent federal shifts in priorities make long-term financial planning more challenging and critical than ever,” Hanlon wrote. “Given these factors, it is crucial that we take additional steps now to manage expenses, prioritize jobs and ensure resources remain dedicated to supporting our core mission of teaching, research and service.”

Current steps being taken by the university to reduce potential disruptions to campus operations include personnel cost controls and discretionary spending controls, according to Hanlon’s message.

To reduce personnel costs CSU has implemented a “hiring chill” until further notice, following in the footsteps of several other universities across the country.

“This measure will pause recruitment and hiring decisions for most vacant positions, except those deemed essential to core operations and/or the life and safety of campus,” Hanlon’s statement reads.

No additional details are currently available regarding the hiring pause.

Further steps to reduce personnel costs include minimizing mid-year salary adjustments except in cases where a pay increase is legally required and a review by deans and university vice presidents will be required for all stipend and contract extension requests. Additionally, overtime pay will need to receive prior approval.

Discretionary spending controls will include limitations on travel expenses, professional development outside of essential roles, university-sponsored event costs and hospitality expenditures.

“These temporary measures are being implemented to ensure financial stability and minimize job losses as we navigate uncertain funding conditions,” Hanlon’s statement reads. “While these steps require adjustments, they allow us to take control of our financial future and avoid more severe disruptions later.”

Hanlon’s message requests that all CSU departments follow the outlined guidelines until further notice.

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on social media @hannahparcells.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor stands at a speaking podium looking to his left and clapping. To his left sits Speaker Pro Tempore Brooke Reese in sunglasses and to his right sits Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly, both clapping as well. Behind them is a clear sign with the ASCSU logo spelled out.
ASCSU opens applications for 2025 elections
Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Basic Needs Jorja Whyte discusses the importance of love and community action during the State of the Association March 5. "We are responsible for the students who come after us," Jorja said. "That is the power of ASCSU. We're not just a student organization. Like love, we are a force for real, tangible change."
ASCSU highlights progress, advocacy in State of the Association Address
A man and woman sit on chairs on a stage together in front of a blue and green lit curtain.
Darrick Hamilton opens CSU Democracy Summit with call for economic justice
More in Homepage
Emma Ronsiek (21) shoots a three-pointer against Fresno State. Colorado State University played Fresno State in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals March 10. CSU lost 54-52.
Emma Ronsiek’s career ends as CSU women’s basketball falls to Fresno State in MW quarterfinals
Image of a mountain and the words "Collegian Columnist" above.
Seymour: Consumerism shapes how corporate DEI operates
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
More in News
Speaker Dominik Stecula and student moderator Ethan McGuinness address attendees at the Colorado State University Democracy Summit 2025 event titled "Code vs. Consequence: The Tech & Policy Debate on Misinformation and Social Media" March 7.
'Code vs. Consequence' event discusses impact of AI, misinformation on social media 
Lee Drutman, a senior fellow at think tank New America and lecturer at Johns Hopkins University gives a keynote speech about democracy innovation during Colorado State University's Democracy Summit in the Lory Student Center March 6. “This is a system process, and it requires system solutions,” Drutman said.
Democracy Summit hosts Lee Drutman for conversation on polarization, system reform
John Henderson, the associate dean of students at Colorado State University, gives a keynote speech at the Highly Mobile Student Summit focusing on how to support students coming from homelessness, foster care and migrant backgrounds March 7. "How do we hold onto the system's view and work with others who don't see the systems?" Henderson said. "Try to welcome them in to our perspective and ask if we can meet in the middle somehow." He spoke on finding the middle ground on touchy subjects, especially when it comes to political or governmental subjects.
Associate dean of students delivers keynote remarks at Highly Mobile Student Summit
About the Contributors
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden’s journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.