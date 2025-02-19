Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

No substantial changes to befall Cultural Resource Centers, CSU administration says in statement

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
February 20, 2025
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University students hold flags and signs while protesting against the federal defunding of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility resources on campus. The CSU Student Coalition for DEIA held a protest on the Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 19.

Colorado State University administration and President Amy Parsons issued a statement Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, in response to community concerns expressed over the future of the Cultural Resource Centers pertaining to recent federal mandates.

According to the statement, no substantial changes will be made to the operations, services or programs operated by the CRCs.

Students, faculty and staff have told us they fear the CRCs will be closed and staff will be fired by the end of the month,” the statement reads. “This is not accurate. There will be no substantial changes made to the Cultural Resource Centers at this time.”

In response to the U.S Department of Education’s Dear Colleague letter published Feb. 14, students have expressed concern through protests and sit-in demonstrations that the CRCs would be closed in 14 days, according to verbiage of the letter.

“We greatly value and respect the work of these centers and their staffs,” the emailed statement reads. “The CRCs play an essential role and enrich the lives of our students and the entire university community. As stated in my previous message, we believe CRCs comply with the law because they are open to all students and support our mission of academic achievement for all.” 

While the university affirmed that the CRCs will remain open past the 14-day requirement stipulated in the Dear Colleague letter, the statement reflected that some contingency planning is required based on federal guidelines.

“The federal government, however, may force us to change the way they operate, and responsible contingency planning now is imperative to take care of our students and staff,” the statement reads. “We will continue to communicate with and work alongside CRC directors and other stakeholders on these planning efforts. While we don’t know exactly what, if any, changes will be necessary, we are committed to continuing impactful student programs and services as part of our steadfast commitment to student access and success.”

On Feb. 19, CSU’s Student Coalition for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility staged a march to the Administration Building, calling on the university to support CRCs and other DEIA initiatives.

Concerns about CSU’s failure to abide by the mandates expressed in the letter raised assumptions that federal funding to CSU would be withdrawn, with student protesters calling for CSU to stand with marginalized identities on campus rather than prioritize funding.

Later that night, students filled the gallery of the Associated Students of CSU’s senate session to speak during community comment about the impact of the CRCs. Senators from each CRC also spoke.

On Feb. 20, the Student Coalition for DEIA staged a sit-in protest at the Administration Building and obtained a meeting with Amy Parsons’ Chief of Staff Matt Tillman. A meeting was set between Parsons and students for Feb. 25.

This is a developing situation. Updates will be posted as available to collegian.com.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.