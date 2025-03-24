Founded 1891.

ASCSU presidential campaign launched on Administration Building steps

Sam Hutton, News Editor
March 26, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Associated Students of Colorado State University presidential candidate Jakye Nunley and tabling coordinator Nura Abdullaah speak to students on the Lory Student Center Plaza March 25.

As students once again populated Center Avenue Mall, Associated Students of Colorado State University presidential candidate Jakye Nunley took to the steps of the Administration Building Tuesday, March 25. Alongside Nunley was his running mate, Joseph Godshall, who is seeking the vice presidential nod.

Nunley and Godshall are challenged by Rakesh Podder and Naga Somasekhar Prasanth Konada as well as Connor Flynn and Jonas Andersen. 

By far the most experienced duo in the running, Nunley currently serves as the ASCSU chief of staff and Godshall the director of public relations.

Podder is pursuing a Master’s degree in computer science and serves as a graduate research assistant within the department. Konada is also a Master’s student, studying computer information systems and working within CSU Marketing and Communications.

Flynn is a sophomore political science student. Andersen is a junior biomedical sciences student who works within the college office in the biomedical sciences department.

Only Nunley and Godshall were present to formally declare their candidacy for student body president and vice president, as opposed to last year’s three-campaign crowd.

Citing time constraints, Flynn and Andersen have elected to not campaign ahead of the April 7 election. Podder and Konada have yet to respond to requests for comment. 

Though Nunley and Godshall have been campaigning since the designated window opened after spring break, their early-morning stump declaration solidified their candidacy and allowed them to broadcast their campaign platforms and goals for office.

“Our goal is to increase affordability through transparency so that every student, through their voice, feels like they know where their money is going.” –Joseph Godshall, vice presidential candidate

Both candidates briefly addressed onlookers in order to officially declare their candidacies before moving onto more concrete talking points and a demonstration of their campaign vision.

Godshall reiterated his experience within ASCSU and as a CSU presidential ambassador, adding that he’s the second-most-tenured current member of CSU’s student government. As a transfer student, Godshall argued his experience is bolstered through his exposure to other college institutions.

“I like to think I’m really engrained in campus life and culture,” Godshall said. “Through that connection, I’ve found that I have a lot of issues with campus life and culture, as I’m sure many people do. There’s a pretty big disconnect between the student population and our current administration.”

Godshall also expressed concern with the current relationship between students and campus leadership, pledging to work to increase engagement with the student body and communication with university administration and student organizations. Godshall also touched on the issue of student affordability, pledging to take a different approach to student engagement surrounding student fees.

“Our goal is to increase affordability through transparency so that every student, through their voice, feels like they know where their money is going,” Godshall said.

The campaign season comes in the midst of ongoing federal directives affecting student resources in higher education, leading to student protests and tense deliberations with university administration. Resolutions calling for the preservation of Cultural Resource Centers and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have been passed in the ASCSU Senate, receiving support from both Nunley and Godshall.

Nunley expanded on his ticket’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment on campus. 

“No matter what it is you do, we imagine a CSU where students don’t feel as if they are tied to one walk of CSU or one walk of things because that’s not what CSU is,” Nunley said. “I’ve met so many people from CSU who I can relate to just from being a student here.”

Nunley also stressed the feasibility of their platform and goals for the office, contending many issues facing ASCSU and the broader student body can be remedied through community engagement and cohesion. In his first year at CSU, Nunley helped form the Students of The Oval Caucus, which works to promote outreach and bring in outside student voices to ASCSU processes.

“The leadership and the vision we have moving forward is a sustainable vision and a vision that we put a lot of intentionality and thought into,” Nunley said. “Nothing about this campaign was thrown together.”

Nunley and Godshall both mentioned reimagining the relationship between student government and Fraternity and Sorority Life at CSU. Godshall said his experience as president of Phi Kappa Theta motivated him to use his candidacy to more directly involve Greek life in the decisions ASCSU makes.

Nunley and Godshall will continue campaigning until the April 7 election.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn’t be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He’s honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian’s long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he’s learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He’s reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.