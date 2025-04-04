ASCSU Elections: Presidential, VP candidates Jakye Nunley, Joseph Godshall outline priorities in public interview, forum

With the Associated Students of Colorado State University’s elections underway, Jakye Nunley and Joseph Godshall, running unopposed for ASCSU president and vice president, sat down with Collegian TV Channel 11 for an interview and public forum in lieu of a formal debate.

During the conversation, Nunley and Godshall addressed multiple questions about priorities once they take office, collaboration with local government and organizations and student representation.

When asked about the most pressing issues facing the student body, Godshall discussed bridging the gap between students and ASCSU and seeing representation of all students and their opinions on issues facing the student body, in addition to the opinions of representatives.

“Leaving the decision up to (Nunley) and I of what the most important issue is, is ultimately neglectful of the student voice as a whole,” Godshall said. “We want to make sure that we’re bringing all people and all persons and all voices to the table when we consider what we decide those issues to be, and I would say that that itself is the biggest issue.”

In his answer, Nunley emphasized the importance of collaboration among student leaders and organizations to bring more voices to the table.

In addressing how their campaign aims to support students of marginalized identities on campus, Godshall highlighted the importance of maintaining transparency with the student body and ensuring that marginalized student groups are part of discussions surrounding Cultural Resource Centers and DEI.

“Right now, ASCSU has institutionalized seats for marginalized identities within our senate chambers, and those are questionably under threat,” Godshall said. “And it’s a concern for a lot of people right now that they might not have that when they return next year, so I think that providing that clarity about what’s going on, being that connection between the administration and student body … is something that I deem as a priority and something that I would also say I’m very good at.

“What I can do is I can build good rapport with students and for students from my time being elected forward. I can open that space up to students. I can welcome students in. We can host town halls. We can host feedback forums. We can do all the things that students want to see.” -Jakye Nunley, ASCSU presidential candidate

Similarly, when asked how he will navigate federal impacts to the university as student body president, Nunley discussed his plans to collaborate with representatives at the local and state levels and provide students support beyond campus.

“My advocacy for students regardless of what is happening at our federal level is unwavering,” Nunley said. “We plan on still building the relationships with our state (and) our local elected officials to make sure that when things need to go above what we know at this level as students in our CSU system, that they can, and that students have options and resources beyond what we know to be true in our limited world view here on campus.”

When asked about the top qualities necessary to chair the Student Fee Review Board, Godshall listed the three primary qualities he said believes are essential to effectively lead it: affordability, transparency and accountability.

“I don’t want to discredit the work that’s been done, but I think that there’s a lack of accountability towards the students, that it doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of the vice president’s mission in the past, and I intend to make it mine,” Godshall said. “The Student Fee Review Board should be comprised of diverse delegates from all across campus, not just members of ASCSU, and I intend on making sure that it’s fully staffed and that the meeting minutes are transparent, published and everything’s affordable.”

Nunley emphasized both the importance of centering ASCSU on what students want and his goal to build trust between his administration and students, especially when students may be unhappy with university policies.

“What I can do is I can build good rapport with students and for students from my time being elected forward,” Nunley said. “I can open that space up to students. I can welcome students in. We can host town halls. We can host feedback forums. We can do all the things that students want to see. What I do want to preface and say is that as we go into this administration, is that the trust, the things that have been broken, I can acknowledge but I cannot own.”

When it came down to their administration, the candidates were questioned by an audience member about the addition of an executive position for fraternity and sorority affairs, as multiple members of ASCSU are already part of fraternities and sororities.

Godshall pointed to his personal experience as a member of a fraternity and a member of ASCSU, stating that it is not in his job description as director of public relations to look out for the large number of students who are part of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“I’m hired to do public relations, (so) why should I be tasked with looking out for 17% of students in FSL?” Godshall said. “That includes your Panhellenic and your (interfraternity) councils, but that also includes … people who need more representation — it includes multicultural councils. I think that hiring somebody is really important, and I think that if we’re not doing that, then we’re doing a disservice to the largest group on campus.”

Nunley also discussed the importance of collaboration between the different ASCSU branches to maintain a positive dynamic within student government.

“My behavior with the legislative branch has always been collaborative,” Nunley said. “I’ve always been an open ear to listen to legislation, to sponsor and endorse legislation and to make sure that the things we’re putting forth for students are well thought out and messaged ideas and not things that we’re just writing on paper. I appreciate all the great work that I’ve got to do in tandem with my friends in the legislative and the court. … I think that the relationship will continue to fall nothing shy of collaborative.”

To close the discussion, the candidates once again highlighted the importance of representing students of all backgrounds in ASCSU.

Godshall drew from his experience in ASCSU, as president of a Greek life organization and as a presidential ambassador to explain how he aims to be representative of all students.

“I believe that I’m a perfect representation of what it means to be a CSU student and not just somebody who’s involved in ASCSU, and I think that I hold those experiences through and through in my leadership” Godshall said.

Nunley said that being the sole candidates for ASCSU president and vice president will not change the pair’s efforts with students, their campaign or their policies.

“This does not change anything,” Nunley said. “It doesn’t change any of the initiatives; it doesn’t change any of the policies; it changed nothing. We still plan on meeting students where they’re at.”

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.