ASCSU opens applications for 2025 elections

The Associated Students of Colorado State University is now accepting applications for its annual elections, giving students a chance to take on leadership roles and influence campus policy. The deadline to apply is March 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Representatives elected to student government include president, vice president, speaker of the senate and senators.

To be eligible, candidates for president, vice president and speaker of the senate must have at least a 2.25 GPA and be a fee-paying student in good academic standing. Senator candidates must meet similar requirements, but with a minimum GPA of 2.0.

“There’s just been a pretty large outcry for representation, for student voices against the federal backdrop,” said Garett Lopez, ASCSU elections manager. “Everyone just wants to have their voices heard, so I think it’s super important that if people want that, that they do vote for people that will push their ideas forward or run themselves and push those ideas.”

All students are encouraged to apply, regardless of what they are studying, and represent their college in ASCSU.

“Senate is whatever you make of it, so if you want it to be more representative of each college, then more colleges should have representatives, and the only way to start doing that is to get more broad, diverse perspectives across the university,” Lopez said.

Write-in candidates may also run for office if they file a declaration of candidacy with the elections manager, attend a one-on-one election orientation with the elections manager before voting begins and submit all required materials by noon on the last day of voting.

The campaigning period will run from March 24 to April 4, and the voting will take place from April 7 to April 9.

For more information on how to apply or to ask questions, students can contact Lopez at ascsu_elections@mail.colostate.edu or visit the ASCSU office.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.