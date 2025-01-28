The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU parents, students respond to new commencement format

Sam Hutton, News Editor
January 29, 2025
Canvas Stadium on August 23, 2020. (Devin Cornelius | The Collegian)

Nearly a year on from Colorado State University’s announcement of major changes to the existing commencement format, community reactions to the changes have been mixed. 

The new format will feature one campuswide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium annually beginning in 2025 and is intended to bring CSU on par with other major four-year colleges. Commencement has historically been organized by the university’s individual colleges, with graduates convening in Moby Arena at the end every semester.

Ad

University administration hopes the new format will allow CSU graduates to build connections and create additional shared experiences with their fellow Rams, especially those outside of their chosen field of study. Project managers said they hope that by orienting the ceremony around a shared CSU heritage, a new student tradition will be forged.

“After investing a staggering $100,000 in our daughter’s education at this institution, I am absolutely outraged to learn that she will not be given the chance to experience a traditional, one-commencement ceremony. This is unbelievably upsetting, and frankly, it’s just wrong.” –Ali Moffitt, CSU parent

Though initial community reactions to the new format were hopeful, ensuing reactions from across the CSU community have not been entirely positive.

The Collegian received a concerned email from CSU parent Ali Moffitt detailing her reservations with the changes and her dissatisfaction with CSU administration’s decision. Moffitt claimed those most affected by changes to the commencement format were not consulted by administration and said she believes it does a disservice to upcoming graduates.

“After investing a staggering $100,000 in our daughter’s education at this institution, I am absolutely outraged to learn that she will not be given the chance to experience a traditional, one-commencement ceremony,” Moffitt said. “This is unbelievably upsetting, and frankly, it’s just wrong.”

On Jan. 21, CSU finalized the updated commencement format, with changes intended to serve as a compromise between the existing and new formats. In addition to a universitywide ceremony in Canvas Stadium, graduates will also be organized by academic units for smaller recognition ceremonies, allowing students to celebrate with both their academic peers and fellow Rams at large.

“During these events, graduates will be recognized by name, cross the stage and receive their diploma covers,” the university statement reads.

While this proposal appears to bridge the gap between the existing and new formats, Moffitt said she still believes the new format will not adequately honor graduates, speaking directly to CSU administration.

“Let’s not forget — this generation, these COVID kids have already had their graduation experience stolen from them once,” Moffitt said. “They deserve to have the ceremony they earned. This was the year to make things right. How could you fail to consider that?”

Recent graduate and former Associated Students of CSU Vice President and Senator Elijah Sandoval is open to the idea of a universitywide ceremony but still made efforts to graduate in the fall semester to avoid the new format. Sandoval, like Moffitt, said she believes the new format will not grant graduates with the same recognition or gratification as the existing college-specific ceremony.

Ad

“Students work so hard for that moment,” Sandoval said. “But it’s more than that. For first-generation students, it’s a moment that is shared with the entire family and community. You can’t get that special moment with a universitywide graduation.”

Sandoval also expressed accessibility concerns posed by the switch to a Canvas Stadium-based ceremony, in addition to scheduling conflicts that might restrict students from attending each others’ college recognition ceremonies. 

“Having a universitywide graduation means that those who cannot be in large groups of people will either have to suffer or not show up altogether,” Sandoval said. “That means those students will miss out on this momentous occasion.”

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo of white board outside of ASCSU office which says "ASCSU open house meet your student representatives 12-5."
ASCSU Open House connects students with its representatives, work
A woman in a striped shirt talks at a podium with a laptop with another woman holding a folder to the right.
This week in ASCSU: New member ratifications, amending blackface resolution
A bronze statue of a Ram in front of a tree
Breaking news: CSU announces logistics of new commencement ceremony
More in Homepage
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Weishaar: Anti-fat medical professionals perpetuate inadequate care, distrust
A case of multiple sepcies of moths from Montana are stored in the C. P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24. The museum is currently working with a Montana non-profit to store and take data on these insects.
CSU's bug museum preserves Rocky Mountain critters
A row of five swimmers crouch on swim blocks getting ready to dive into a pool.
CSU swim and dive celebrates 6 graduating athletes
More in News
Colorado State University-owned Aggie Village Apartments from the north side facing West Lake Street March 9, 2024.
Community coordinator dies in Aggie Village
Colorado State University Administration Building facing north, March 9.
CSU, FRCC launch Ram Transfer Academy, enhance college access, success
The Student Disability Center Sept. 29, 2020. (Ryan Schmidt | The Collegian)
Despite efforts, accessibility gaps at CSU still pose challenges for students
About the Contributor
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.