CSU parents, students respond to new commencement format

Nearly a year on from Colorado State University’s announcement of major changes to the existing commencement format, community reactions to the changes have been mixed.

The new format will feature one campuswide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium annually beginning in 2025 and is intended to bring CSU on par with other major four-year colleges. Commencement has historically been organized by the university’s individual colleges, with graduates convening in Moby Arena at the end every semester.

University administration hopes the new format will allow CSU graduates to build connections and create additional shared experiences with their fellow Rams, especially those outside of their chosen field of study. Project managers said they hope that by orienting the ceremony around a shared CSU heritage, a new student tradition will be forged.

Though initial community reactions to the new format were hopeful, ensuing reactions from across the CSU community have not been entirely positive.

The Collegian received a concerned email from CSU parent Ali Moffitt detailing her reservations with the changes and her dissatisfaction with CSU administration’s decision. Moffitt claimed those most affected by changes to the commencement format were not consulted by administration and said she believes it does a disservice to upcoming graduates.

“After investing a staggering $100,000 in our daughter’s education at this institution, I am absolutely outraged to learn that she will not be given the chance to experience a traditional, one-commencement ceremony,” Moffitt said. “This is unbelievably upsetting, and frankly, it’s just wrong.”

On Jan. 21, CSU finalized the updated commencement format, with changes intended to serve as a compromise between the existing and new formats. In addition to a universitywide ceremony in Canvas Stadium, graduates will also be organized by academic units for smaller recognition ceremonies, allowing students to celebrate with both their academic peers and fellow Rams at large.

“During these events, graduates will be recognized by name, cross the stage and receive their diploma covers,” the university statement reads.

While this proposal appears to bridge the gap between the existing and new formats, Moffitt said she still believes the new format will not adequately honor graduates, speaking directly to CSU administration.

“Let’s not forget — this generation, these COVID kids have already had their graduation experience stolen from them once,” Moffitt said. “They deserve to have the ceremony they earned. This was the year to make things right. How could you fail to consider that?”

Recent graduate and former Associated Students of CSU Vice President and Senator Elijah Sandoval is open to the idea of a universitywide ceremony but still made efforts to graduate in the fall semester to avoid the new format. Sandoval, like Moffitt, said she believes the new format will not grant graduates with the same recognition or gratification as the existing college-specific ceremony.

“Students work so hard for that moment,” Sandoval said. “But it’s more than that. For first-generation students, it’s a moment that is shared with the entire family and community. You can’t get that special moment with a universitywide graduation.”

Sandoval also expressed accessibility concerns posed by the switch to a Canvas Stadium-based ceremony, in addition to scheduling conflicts that might restrict students from attending each others’ college recognition ceremonies.

“Having a universitywide graduation means that those who cannot be in large groups of people will either have to suffer or not show up altogether,” Sandoval said. “That means those students will miss out on this momentous occasion.”

