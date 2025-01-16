Breaking news: CSU announces logistics of new commencement ceremony

Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian , Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with T he Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.