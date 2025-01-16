The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Breaking news: CSU announces logistics of new commencement ceremony

Aubree Miller, News Editor
January 22, 2025
Colorado State University leadership announced Tuesday the logistics and details of the move to a universitywide commencement ceremony, following CSU’s announcement to change the graduation format last spring. 

An email sent out at 2:36 p.m. detailed the main changes, specifically the transition to a two-part system: There will now be a universitywide commencement along with a smaller recognition ceremony. 

University-wide Commencement will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Canvas Stadium,” the email reads. “All student graduates and their guests are invited to University-wide Commencement. Graduates are guaranteed six guest tickets.”

The recognition ceremony website provides more details on these celebrations.

“Academic units host smaller recognition ceremonies where student names are read, graduates cross the stage and diploma covers are distributed,” reads the statement.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @aubreem07.

