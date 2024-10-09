The Student News Site of Colorado State University

This week in ASCSU: Elections manager, energy efficiency

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor moves discussion on to the next subject during the second session of the 54th senate Aug. 22.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 9 for the ninth session of the 54th senate.

Following executive, legislative and judicial reports, during which each branch provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events, the ratification of additional members of the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board took place.

Next, the ratification of the elections manager took place. The annual ASCSU elections are overseen by the Elections Committee, which is composed of an elections manager and multiple members of the student body. The elections manager is appointed by the ASCSU president and chief justice. The elections manager and president are responsible for selecting eight to 12 members of the Elections Committee who are then approved by the senate.

Political science student Garett Lopez was approved with unanimous consent and, subsequently, sworn in.

“I’m really excited to facilitate better vibes, for lack of a better term, better culture when it comes to the elections and I’m hoping to be a little bit more communicative with everything and keep everyone roped in on the conversations,” Lopez said. “So I’m really excited to make that change.”

Moving into old business, Lex #5408, “Bylaw Transparency Act,” was confirmed. The lex would alter the ASCSU Constitution to require all ASCSU branches, committees, boards and all other entities to post their bylaws on the ASCSU website and add them to the ASCSU archives. The lex passed with unanimous consent.

Lex #5409, “Internship Transparency Act,” was then confirmed. This lex codifies ASCSU Supreme Court Opinion #5102, which requires a job description to be created for an executive branch intern. The opinion will also require interns to go through the senate ratification process. The legislation passed with unanimous consent.

Senate then moved to discuss Bill #5415, “A Change to the Executive and Legislative Job Descriptions.” The legislation will make an addition to all ASCSU executive members’ job descriptions. The addition requires them to attend at least one senate, committee or caucus meeting each semester. The bill received unanimous approval.

Moving into new business, Resolution #5403, “Energy Efficiency at CSU,” was proposed. The resolution supports efforts to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions at CSU. The resolution also encourages a new energy conversion plan and the development of LEED Gold or higher-certified buildings.

Forty-five of the university’s buildings are certified through LEED, ENERGY STAR or Green Globes. These certified buildings have proven to decrease utility costs, and the resolution aims to increase this number to help  CSU to reach more of its sustainability goals.

The bill passed with unanimous consent and was sent to the internal affairs and university affairs committees.

Resolution #5404, “Endorsing Proposition 131 on the 2024 Colorado Ballot,” was introduced. The resolution fully endorses Proposition 131 on the 2024 Colorado Ballot. If passed, the proposition will establish “a nonpartisan top-four primary and ranked choice voting in the general election for several state and federal offices,” according to the resolution.

The legislation was expedited and approved with unanimous consent.

ASCSU Senate will resume Oct. 16.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.