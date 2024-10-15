The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Elections: Candidates for Larimer County clerk and recorder

Chace Silvey, Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Larimer County has two candidates running for the county clerk and recorder position. The County Clerk and Recorder Office looks over three main departments: elections, recording and vehicle licensing.

For elections, the clerk is tasked with making sure voter registration is organized and accurate, preparing the ballot for the upcoming election and verifying that votes are accurately counted. 

In the recording department, the clerk maintains the records of various legal documents. These can consist of things like government transactions or marriage licenses.

For vehicle licensing, the clerk’s office makes sure vehicles are registered within the county, issues titles and provides license plates. The office also collects registration fees, taxes and any other costs related to vehicle ownership and operation.

Tina Harris 

Tina Harris, candidate for Larimer County Clerk and Recorder. Courtesy of Larimer County.

Republican Tina Harris has worked within the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office for 25 years but only started in her current position as county clerk and recorder in April 2023. She was unanimously appointed to the position by the Larimer Board of County Commissioners in order to fill the recent vacancy made by former County Clerk and Recorder Angela Myers’ retirement. Harris says in a statement on her website that her main goal is to continue to foster a “personal, collaborative experience where everyone feels supported and understood.”

Harris also aims to maintain safe and reliable elections. She maintains a strong commitment to election security and promotes nonpartisanship in all operations. Harris said she will prioritize transparency and continue to place an emphasis on maintaining strict election laws.  In the Department of Motor Vehicles, Harris said she will continue to improve efficiency within administrative operations. Harris also plans on expanding the availability of motor vehicle kiosks and said she hopes to further demonstrate her commitment to community service.

Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis

Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis, candidate for Larimer County Clerk and Recorder. Courtesy of Wyatt for Larimer.

Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis is the Democratic candidate for Larimer County clerk and recorder. Born in Westminster, Colorado, Schwendeman-Curtis spent his childhood between Colorado and Ohio. After receiving his degree in political science from the University of Akron, Schwendeman-Curtis spent 12 years in the restaurant industry, with six of those years in management. After sitting on Wellington’s Community Activities Commission, he ran for mayor of Wellington, losing by 181 votes in the 2022 election. He currently produces forecasting and data analytics.

Schwendeman-Curtis aims to create more transparency within the clerk’s office by offering voters more election data. Due to his background and love for data, Schwendeman-Curtis said he wants to make things more efficient and cohesive. He said he would also like to work with local city clerks and elected officials to save local city and county resources during elections.

Reach Chace Silvey at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

