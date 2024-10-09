The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Elections: Amendments to Colorado Constitution

Janaya Stafford, Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

In addition to electing officials and confirming judicial appointments, Colorado voters are given the opportunity to decide the fates of proposed amendments to the Constitution of the State of Colorado.

A state constitution outlines a state’s governance. This includes powers, structure, limitations of the state government and individual and civil rights. The Colorado Constitution was adopted in 1876, currently containing 29 articles. It has been amended 171 times. 

In this election, Amendment G, Amendment H, Amendment I, Amendment J, Amendment K, Amendment 79 and Amendment 80 are being voted on for various modifications.

Every amendment, except for Amendment J, will require 55% approval from voters because they add language to the Colorado Constitution, while Amendment J removes language.

Amendment G

Currently, the property tax exemption is limited to veterans with a service-related disability rated at 100%. If the modifications are approved, Amendment G would open the property tax exemption to veterans with an individual unemployability status as determined by the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs.

Amendment H

Amendment H would create a board called the Independent Judicial Discipline Adjudicative Board and create rules for the judicial discipline process. This board would have 12 members with four district court judges, four attorneys and four citizens. They would conduct disciplinary hearings and hear appeals of informal remedial sanctions given by the Commission on Judicial Discipline. The amendment would also clarify when discipline proceedings become public.

Amendment I

Currently, suspects of first-degree murder cannot be denied bail. If voted into effect, Amendment I would deem first degree murder suspects ineligible for bail as long as prosecutors can show they have a strong case. If voted no, first degree murder suspects will not be able to be denied bail.

Amendment J

In 2015, same-sex marriage was legalized across the United States. However, Colorado’s constitution still contains language that defines marriage as only between a man and a woman. The constitution states, “Only a union of one man and one woman shall be valid or recognized as a marriage in this state.” Voting yea on Amendment J is voting to remove this language, while a nay vote is for keeping it. The amendment will only require majority approval because it is removing language from the state constitution.

Amendment K

Amendment K would alter deadlines for filing initiatives, referendum petition signatures, the text and title of every measure published and require judicial officials to file their declarations of intent to run one week earlier in order to allow the Secretary of State’s Office to certify the content and order of the ballot.

Amendment 79

Amendment 79, the Right to Abortion and Health Insurance Coverage Initiative, would ensure that state and local governments cannot take away the right to abortion and allows the procedure to be covered under health insurance plans. If voted “yes,” it would repeal Section 50 of Article V of the Colorado Constitution, adopted in 1984, that prohibits public funds being used for abortions. If voted “no,” public funds will continue to be banned from being used for abortion procedures.

Amendment 80

Amendment 80 would add a new section to Article IX of the Colorado Constitution. It would state “all children have the right to equal opportunity and access to a quality education” and “parents have the right to direct the education of their children.”

This would include neighborhood, charter and private schools, homeschools, open enrollment options and future innovations in education. If voted “yes,” the clause reaffirming school choice rights would be added to the Colorado Constitution.

Reach Janaya Stafford at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.