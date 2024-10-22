CSU honors alumni for lifelong impact at Distinguished Alumni Awards

The Colorado State University Alumni Association hosted the annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony Oct. 24, celebrating 16 graduates whose diverse careers and services have upheld CSU’s values.

There are 13 total alumni awards, with one dedicated to athletics, eight granted by individual colleges within CSU and four reserved for particularly distinguished alumni who represent the university as a whole.

All award recipients emphasized the lasting impact CSU had on their lives and careers.

“Colorado State University has been a cornerstone in our lives,” said Rudy Garcia, a Jim and Nadine Henry Award recipient. “When I first arrived at CSU, I had no idea how it would be integral to who I am today.”

The Jim and Nadine Henry Award is awarded to those who have supported the Alumni Association and other university programs. Rudy Garcia accepted the award alongside his wife, Kay Garcia. The Garcias invested in scholarships related to athletics, the Warner College of Natural Resources and the College of Business.

“We’re pretty good examples of what CSU as a land-grant institution is supposed to be like, putting out educated graduates that go out and solve the problems of the world.” -Elizabeth Walzel, Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering honored alum

Kimberly and Jeff Finnin, the College of Business honored alumni, shared a similar sentiment.

“Kim and I were both able to get jobs out of college because of this university,” Finnin said. “Kim and I contribute in any way we can.”

Several attendees expressed how CSU has supported them throughout the years by staying in contact.

“I’ve always felt comfortable and supported,” said Larry Buckendorf, a Distinguished Athletics Award recipient. “(CSU) taught me the commitment of hard work, integrity and honesty.”

Among this year’s attendees were several past Distinguished Alumni Award recipients like Glenn Boutilier, who is the 2013 College of Natural Sciences honored alum.

“Almost all alumni I have ever known have had a good experience at CSU,” Boutilier said.

Boutilier and his wife, Donna, have started and contributed to four scholarships, including the Rodney K. Skogerboe Scholarship. They created the scholarship in memory of Skogerbone when he passed.

Beyond involvement with the school, many award recipients reflected on the lifelong friendships they built at CSU.

“No one gets to this podium by themselves,” said Robbie Baird LeValley, the College of Agricultural Sciences honored alum. “It is the friendships; it is the support that carries on.”

Joining the celebration were friends of the honorees, namely friends of James A. Martell, the Charles A. Lory Public Service Award recipient.

Martell, a lawyer in Fort Collins, helped merge the CSU Alumni Foundation and the CSU Foundation in 1986.

“It’s wonderful to have people with his commitment and capability and passion to higher education,” said Alfred Kerst, the 1982 College of Natural Sciences honored alum, regarding Martell.

Mike Liggett, the 2023 Charles A. Lory Public Service Award recipient, also attended this year’s ceremony in support of Martell. As a recent honoree, he shared his appreciation for CSU.

“CSU as an institution provided to me a platform where I could be of service for other people,” Liggett said.

Other distinguished alumni with military backgrounds highlighted CSU’s veteran-friendly environment, a commitment exemplified by this year’s honorees.

Dr. Kevin Franklin, a former gastroenterology consultant to the Air Force surgeon general, was the College of Natural Sciences honored alum.

“I’m called to be a servant,” Franklin said.

Master Sgt. Joshua Johnson, the Distinguished Graduate of the Last Decade, also served in the Air Force as a master sergeant. Johnson graduated in 2020 with a degree in psychology and said he chose CSU after the Air Force because it is known to be one of the most military-friendly schools in the United States.

Among the three most distinguished award recipients was Yusef Komunyakaa, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author. He received the William E. Morgan Alumni Achievement Award, which is the highest honor awarded by the Alumni Association.

Komunyakaa could not personally attend the event, but longtime colleague and Creative Writing Program Director Camille Dungy accepted the award on his behalf.

“He’s carried that possibility for creating beauty even out of war,” Dungy said, connecting his art to the unique experiences of CSU’s military-affiliated alumni.

Elizabeth Walzel, the Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering honored alum, believes distinguished alumni are indicative of a university’s success.

“We’re pretty good examples of what CSU as a land-grant institution is supposed to be like, putting out educated graduates that go out and solve the problems of the world,” Walzel said.

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.