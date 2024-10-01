The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Breaking: CSU announces new engineering, AI facility, $110 million donated

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
October 2, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Colorado State University announced plans to break ground and develop a cutting-edge engineering building at the president’s Fall Address and University Picnic.

The Don and Susie Law Engineering Future Technologies Building will be a 165,000 square foot interdisciplinary learning building with state-of-the-art classrooms, innovation spaces and laboratories, CSU President Amy Parsons said in the Fall Address.

Ad

Made possible by philanthropic contributions, the Law Building began with a $10 million gift from Don and Susie Law, two CSU alumni, in 2020 and was followed by a $50 million contribution from the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation to match a $50 million contribution from student fees, bringing the total raised for the Law Building to $110 million.

The Law Building will replace Glover Hall and focus on digital engineering and artificial intelligence, with a focus on engineering and computer science.

“The facility will be home to classrooms, laboratories and innovation and makerspace, all focused on the ways that digital technology and AI will transform engineering and all disciplines,” Parsons said during her Fall Address while announcing the Law Building. “It is an impressive statement of CSU strength and trajectory, and congratulations to Dean (Allen) Robinson and the (Walter Scott Jr.) College of Engineering.”

According to a statement from the university, the Law Building will enable an additional 700 engineering enrollees by 2032. It will also house the Scott Scholars, a scholarship program offered by the Scott Foundation for undergraduate engineering students, as well as other research and disciplines.

“The Law Building will be a transformational addition to the CSU campus,” Parsons said in the statement. “It will place our engineering programs among the very best in the country. … Our students made an impressive commitment not for themselves but to ensure that future Rams benefit from a state-of-the-art learning environment.”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
A gray bulldog-costumed mascot in a jersey with the number 6 on it with its arms held up.
Breaking: Gonzaga departs from West Coast Conference, joins Pac-12
Breaking news: Pearl Fire reported northwest of Fort Collins, crews dispatched
Breaking news: Pearl Fire reported northwest of Fort Collins, crews dispatched
Colorado State football players practice in Canvas Stadium the morning of Sept. 12 following the announcement that the Rams are moving to the Pac 12 conference. The announcement was made Thursday morning that CSU would be leaving the Mountain West Conference.
Breaking: CSU announces move to Pac-12 in 2026
More in Campus
An orange background with an Instagram post in the foreground of a girl with an "I love PBR" T-shirt holding a beer.
Drinking, posting: Campus officials discuss social media, student conduct code
A road closed sign surrounded by yellow cylindrical cones.
Bus Rapid Transit project seeks to modernize West Elizabeth corridor
A woman with white hair sits next to woman with grey hair in front of a tv and behind green table cloth.
County, city officials discuss voting, student engagement
More in Homepage
A football player in a green and gold uniform walks across the field while holding the tip of the football in one hand.
Wide receiver Armani Winfield reinforces trust earned from CSU football
A yellow and purple storefront with a red awning and a grey fence out front
Miller: Walrus Ice Cream isn't very good
A diagonally split background filled in half red and half blue, with the TikTok logo in the center, surrounded by white lines and music notes.
TikTok molds how music industry moves forward
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.