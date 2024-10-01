Breaking: CSU announces new engineering, AI facility, $110 million donated

Colorado State University announced plans to break ground and develop a cutting-edge engineering building at the president’s Fall Address and University Picnic.

The Don and Susie Law Engineering Future Technologies Building will be a 165,000 square foot interdisciplinary learning building with state-of-the-art classrooms, innovation spaces and laboratories, CSU President Amy Parsons said in the Fall Address.

Made possible by philanthropic contributions, the Law Building began with a $10 million gift from Don and Susie Law, two CSU alumni, in 2020 and was followed by a $50 million contribution from the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation to match a $50 million contribution from student fees, bringing the total raised for the Law Building to $110 million.

The Law Building will replace Glover Hall and focus on digital engineering and artificial intelligence, with a focus on engineering and computer science.

“The facility will be home to classrooms, laboratories and innovation and makerspace, all focused on the ways that digital technology and AI will transform engineering and all disciplines,” Parsons said during her Fall Address while announcing the Law Building. “It is an impressive statement of CSU strength and trajectory, and congratulations to Dean (Allen) Robinson and the (Walter Scott Jr.) College of Engineering.”

According to a statement from the university, the Law Building will enable an additional 700 engineering enrollees by 2032. It will also house the Scott Scholars, a scholarship program offered by the Scott Foundation for undergraduate engineering students, as well as other research and disciplines.

“The Law Building will be a transformational addition to the CSU campus,” Parsons said in the statement. “It will place our engineering programs among the very best in the country. … Our students made an impressive commitment not for themselves but to ensure that future Rams benefit from a state-of-the-art learning environment.”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_.